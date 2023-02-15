ITALIAN STOCK

BoD for the examination of the financial data for the year 2022

Conference call to comment on financial data

Meetings with the financial community

Winter Conference 2023 – Call for Growthorganized by EnVent Capital Markets (Milan).

OPA

The mandatory voluntary takeover bid promoted by Femto Technologies is underway on First Industry . The operation will end on February 22, 2023.

. The operation will end on February 22, 2023. The voluntary public tender offer promoted by Nova su is underway DeA Capital . The operation will end on February 17, 2023.

. The operation will end on February 17, 2023. The mandatory public purchase offer promoted by Domus su is underway Aedes SIIQ. The operation will end on March 3, 2023.

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

GERMANIA

Issue of government bonds maturing in August 2052 (thirty years). Maximum amount: 1.5 billion euros.

QUARTERLY

EUROPA

Barclays (Great Britain (FY 2022)

UNITED STATES

Analog Devices (Q1 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)

(Q1 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening) Biogen (Q4 2022 – Released Prior to Wall Street Opening)

(Q4 2022 – Released Prior to Wall Street Opening) AIG (Q1 2022/2023 – Released after the close of Wall Street)

(Q1 2022/2023 – Released after the close of Wall Street) Cisco Systems (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)

(Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close) Shopify (Q4 2022 – Released after Wall Street close)

CENTRAL BANKS

Bank of Italy

Update of Italian public debt (ore 10.30).

BCE

Speech of Christine Lagarde (ore 15.00).

MACROECONOMICS

EUROPA

Industrial production a dicembre 2022 (ore 11.00). Consensus: -0,8% m/m; -0,7% a/a.

a dicembre 2022 (ore 11.00). Consensus: -0,8% m/m; -0,7% a/a. Trade balance in December 2022 (11.00 am). Consensus: -12.5 billion euros.

SPAIN

Harmonized index of consumer prices (final) in January 2023 (09.00). Consensus: -0.5% m/m; +5.8% y/y (preliminaries).

GREAT BRITAIN

Index of consumer prices in January 2023 (08.00). Consensus: -0.4% m/m; +10.3% y/y.

UNITED STATES