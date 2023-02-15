Home Health Economic agenda of February 15, 2023
Health

Economic agenda of February 15, 2023

Economic agenda of February 15, 2023

ITALIAN STOCK

Business Square

  • SoldiOnline publishes the updated table of the BlackList Consob (ore 11.00).

BoD for the examination of the financial data for the year 2022

Conference call to comment on financial data

Meetings with the financial community

  • Winter Conference 2023 – Call for Growthorganized by EnVent Capital Markets (Milan).

OPA

  • The mandatory voluntary takeover bid promoted by Femto Technologies is underway on First Industry. The operation will end on February 22, 2023.
  • The voluntary public tender offer promoted by Nova su is underway DeA Capital. The operation will end on February 17, 2023.
  • The mandatory public purchase offer promoted by Domus su is underway Aedes SIIQ. The operation will end on March 3, 2023.

GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS

GERMANIA

  • Issue of government bonds maturing in August 2052 (thirty years). Maximum amount: 1.5 billion euros.

QUARTERLY

EUROPA

  • Barclays (Great Britain (FY 2022)

UNITED STATES

  • Analog Devices (Q1 2022/2023 – Released prior to Wall Street opening)
  • Biogen (Q4 2022 – Released Prior to Wall Street Opening)
  • AIG (Q1 2022/2023 – Released after the close of Wall Street)
  • Cisco Systems (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)
  • Shopify (Q4 2022 – Released after Wall Street close)

CENTRAL BANKS

Bank of Italy

  • Update of Italian public debt (ore 10.30).

BCE

  • Speech of Christine Lagarde (ore 15.00).

MACROECONOMICS

EUROPA

  • Industrial production a dicembre 2022 (ore 11.00). Consensus: -0,8% m/m; -0,7% a/a.
  • Trade balance in December 2022 (11.00 am). Consensus: -12.5 billion euros.
SPAIN

  • Harmonized index of consumer prices (final) in January 2023 (09.00). Consensus: -0.5% m/m; +5.8% y/y (preliminaries).

GREAT BRITAIN

  • Index of consumer prices in January 2023 (08.00). Consensus: -0.4% m/m; +10.3% y/y.

UNITED STATES

  • Retail Sales in January 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +1.8% m/m.
  • Retail sales (excluding the automotive sector) in January 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.8m/m.
  • Indice Empire Manufacturing in February 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: -18.5.
  • Employment of production capacity in January 2023 (3.15 pm). Consensus: 79.0%.
  • Industrial production in January 2023 (3.15 pm). Consensus: +0.5% m/m.
  • Business stocks from December 2022 (at 16.00). Consensus: +0.4% m/m.
  • Weekly stock of petrolium (ore 16.30).

