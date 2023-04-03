One of the most recurring and evoked images of the European Union is that of the bicycle: it must keep pedaling in order not to fall, in the sense that stopping the process of progressive integration would be fatal. One can share this vision or not and argue that, even if it were to stop, by now the construction of Europe is such a deeply rooted and solid reality that one no longer has to fear for one’s future. One thing, however, is certain: if Europe stood still, it would pay a price. And also very tall. To be precise: 2,800 billion euros a year from 2032. Starting from the question “how much does non-Europe cost?”, the Research Service of the European Parliament has examined and quantified the potential benefits that could be achieved if the EU made better use of existing resources and, above all, if it launched new common policies thus giving united answers to similar problems. According to the study, Europe has three scenarios ahead of it for the next decade. Let’s see them.

The status quo If things remained as they are, that is, if there were no change in common policies and everything continued as it is today, the EU’s aggregate GDP would go from around 15 trillion euros in 2022 to around 17 trillion in 2032with an average annual growth rate of 1.3%.

Fragmentation If facing a new economic crisis – which the winds of inflation, the crunch of the banking system and the protracted war in Ukraine certainly do not exclude – the countries reacted in no particular order giving divergent national responses, the study calculates that in ten years there would be one real net loss of 2,052 billion euros in Pills.

Relaunch of a joint action With the launch of new common policies in 50 strategic sectors, European GDP would go from the current 15 trillion today to 19.8 trillion in 2032, therefore 2,800 billion more than in the Status quo scenario, with an average annual growth rate of 2.9%. Naturally not all policies would be implemented at the same time and, therefore, that figure would be reached by successive approximations, but at the end of the day that would be the sustainable advantage of greater integration. Of course, future benefits would not replace or challenge those deriving from individual Member States’ policies at national, regional and local level, but would complement and reinforce them.

What needs to be done to achieve this result? An immense potential is in the transport sector: Today people don't travel at the same speed. For example, when a freight train passes from one state to another, it encounters often insurmountable bottlenecks and obstacles: the tracks can be wider (as in the Baltic countries and in most of the eastern countries) or narrower (in areas of the Spain) or the network is old and slow (as in Southern Italy). In all these cases the transport must pass by road. In essence, investing in interconnections, making the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) the only signaling system used on the global Ten-T network and completing the single market for goods and services by eliminating residual barriers, would lead within 10 years to benefits equal to 507 billion euros.

The single market There are still too many distortions in the single market. If companies continue to compete not on the quality of products or services, but on the basis of the tax breaks offered by this or that country, it will never be efficient. Harmonizing concessions and introducing mandatory electronic invoicing for all member countries would generate 94 billion additional European GDP. And then there is the income tax gap for companies operating in more than one Member State (today profits place them where taxation is lowest): the EU should create common rules for these companies and strengthen the exchange of information between tax administrations. This would also lead to a reduction in bureaucracy and compliance costs.

Economic and monetary union The completion of the Economic and Banking Union is the other major unfinished business of the EU. In the first place, it is a question of coordinating budgetary policies more effectively among the member countries, also creating a European treasury; launch the European deposit insurance scheme. Furthermore, it is necessary to diversify the Union’s funding sources to support risks and innovation; develop common financial centres; strengthen existing tools or create new ones to mitigate the risks of unemployment, on the Sure model; launch rules capable of guaranteeing greater transparency and control of digital finance. Among other things, these actions would facilitate solidarity between member countries, guaranteeing a level playing field that prevents isolated actions, poorly coordinated budgetary policies or opportunist behaviour. They could generate €321 billion of additional GDP by 2032.

Energy transition The Union has set itself the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. To reduce energy consumption, we must all do the same things: gradually abandoning fossil fuels, improving energy efficiency and simplifying procedures for expanding production of renewable energies. Common technological investments would bring, over the decade, benefits on the environment and in the creation of new jobs quantifiable in 420 billion. Other suggested measures are the creation of a system that prevents products and raw materials deriving from deforested territories from being placed on the EU market and the setting of carbon prices, the proceeds of which could be redistributed to the most vulnerable, mitigating the negative social impact of the green transition.

Digital development The digitization from the small and medium-sized enterprises, common rules on digital platform workers (riders and Uber drivers, for example, who today have no protection) and robust protection of data and confidentiality of communications would mean a added value of 327 billion euro.

Health policy The Covid years have shown all the need for one common health policy, which today instead falls within the competence of the Member States. The creation of an EU fund intended to improve hospital facilities, to make joint purchases of equipment and medicines, and new rules for more transparency in pricing would lead a higher gain of at least 34 billion.

Common defense As for European defence, the war of Russian aggression in Ukraine has brought the theme of its absence back into the news. “And yet – recalls the head of the Added Value Analysis Unit of the European Parliament’s Research Service, Lauro Panella Panella – if we add up the current military expenditure of the 27 countries, it would be almost equal to that of China, second only to that of the United States“. But EU defense spending is fractionalpoorly and poorly coordinated, with sporadic cooperation, marked by duplication, incapable of economies of scale. An example for all, the 14 different models of tanks produced in Europe. Greater integration of the defense budget instead, it would lead not only to savings and efficiency gains, in terms of lower administrative costs and fewer overlaps, but also to a strong push in the field of research and development, which then acts as a driving force (as occurs in the USA) for civil applications. Earnings may be included between 24 and 75 billion a yearonly in this sector.

Corruption Investing in a country where justice does not work well has enormous costs. Strengthen the fight against corruption by strengthening the European legislative framework, tighten transparency requirements for EU public procurement it would generate nearly 140 billion euros. We also need to intensify police and judicial cooperation and improve European measures for the seizure of the proceeds and assets of criminal individuals and organisations.

Minimum wage and legal immigration One of the great successes of the European Union has been the Structural Fundswhich were the driving force behind the growth of Spain and Portugal and later of countries such as Poland, Hungary and the Baltics. Increase its endowment to favor less developed areasfighting poverty and inequality by harmonizing the minimum wage upwards and creating common pathways for legal immigration, would result in a surplus value of 356 billion. «The benefits – explains the study – would derive from the increase in employment, from the improvement of wages and working conditions, which translate into a larger tax base, a more efficient allocation of human capital and a better integration of mobile workers and third-country nationals”. Furthermore, the free movement of workers should be further facilitated, for example by recognizing professional qualifications or by bringing social security systems closer together.

International cooperation Actually, on the external action front there is much more. By promoting sustainable trade, strengthening the common diplomatic representation and consular protection of EU citizens, not least by coordinating the development policy towards a more effective partnership avoiding overlaps and duplications in the action of individual Member States, benefits of €145 billion a year could be generated by 2032.

Knowledge development “If I could go back, I’d start over with culture,” Jean Monnet, one of Europe’s founding fathers, once said. The study proposes the expansion of the Erasmus+ programme, which allows for example European students to attend an EU university for one semester (valid for the degree course), extending it to people of different ages and backgrounds. Also, a plus strong EU-funded research agenda in the fields of energy and the environment, more resources for the cultural sector, a package of measures to support media freedom and pluralism. By themselves, these actions could produce benefits for almost 70 billion euros a yeargenerating income and jobs, spreading knowledge, greater social cohesion and cultural creativity.