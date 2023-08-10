Ecowas warns Niamey, troops ready against coup plotters – Africa

The chances of a peaceful solution to the crisis in Niger hang in the balance. Ecowas, after a long extraordinary meeting, considerably increased the level of pressure on the coup plotters, ordering the mobilization of the organization’s armed forces and giving the go-ahead for a military operation “as soon as possible”. This was stated by the president of the Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara at the end of the extraordinary summit in Abuja convened on the crisis in the country governed by the coup plotters. “The chiefs of staff will have other meetings to finalize things but they have the agreement of the conference of heads of state for the operation to start as soon as possible,” Ouattara said.

African leaders say they are still willing to insist on the path of dialogue but the path of diplomacy is narrow and bumpy, because the signals received from the Nigerien generals’ junta are of a new challenge: the creation of a government from scratch in their own image and likeness and the threat to kill ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. The summit of the Community of West African Countries, four days after the expiry of the ultimatum to the coup plotters, began in a modest way.

Opening the meeting, the president, the Nigerian leader Bola Tinubu, explained that the “foundation of our approach is to give priority to diplomatic negotiations and dialogue”. And then he recalled that “unfortunately our seven-day ultimatum did not produce the desired result”. Hence the appeal to “involve all parties involved, including the putschists, in serious discussions to convince them to hand over power and reinstate President Bazoum”. Words that sounded like the definitive renunciation of the use of force. The final communiqué, however, was of a different tenor. In addition to announcing a tightening of sanctions against the Nigerian junta, Ecowas “ordered the committee of army chiefs” of the 11 countries of the body “to activate the forces in standby mode and order their deployment” in view of a possible intervention. A sign that patience with the coup plotters seems to have run out, and that we are resigning ourselves to the worst. However, this announcement was accompanied by the hope that the crisis could still be resolved without weapons, said Nigerian President Tibutu himself. It is currently impossible to establish when and in which legal framework the armed intervention would take place, also because a whole series of other steps are awaited.

Mohamed Bazoum

In fact, Ecowas has asked the African Union to give its go-ahead and above all has invoked the support of as many partners as possible, including the UN. But it is nonetheless certain that Niger’s neighboring countries have decided to raise their voices further, at the end of a day in which the new regime in Niamey did everything possible to definitively close the door to diplomacy. The new challenge for the military has been the dissolution of the government, an expression of the democratic vote in 2021. A civilian, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has been placed at the head of the new cabinet, but two generals who were former members of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland, which is the real heart of the regime. The coup plotters also rejected UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ call for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the deposed Bazoum. And they have warned that they will “kill” him in the event of international armed intervention. The message had been delivered to the American envoy in Niamey, Victoria Nuland, who had attempted mediation in recent days.

Bazoum’s condition, who has been under house arrest for two weeks, is a cause for concern for Washington, which also fears for his life. Precisely thanks to the close ties with the Nigerien president, the Americans, together with the French, had made Niger the headquarters for the fight against the jihadists who destabilize the entire Sahel. The former Tuareg rebel leader Rhissa Ag Rhissa Ag Boula has moved in defense of him, who in the meantime has formed a first nucleus of internal resistance. His line is that of a hard punch. “There has been a contagion of coups and it must stop. If Ecowas is serious about defending democracy, then it should intervene”, his appeal to stem an authoritarian drift that began in the past years in Mali and Burkina Faso.

