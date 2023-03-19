Home Health Ecuador earthquake, very violent shock of magnitude 6.9 in Machala. Here are the details
Ecuador earthquake, very violent shock of magnitude 6.9 in Machala. Here are the details

Earthquake recorded in Machala (Ecuador)
Earthquake recorded in Machala (Ecuador)
On March 18, 2023 at 18:12 an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 and depth 75 km was recorded in Machala (Ecuador). Read here to learn more.

According to the Richter scale, a seismic event of magnitude 6.9 is classified as a “strong” earthquake and described as follows: it can have an action radius of 160 km where it can be destructive if the area is densely populated.

iLMeteo.it constantly monitors the areas affected by recent earthquakes and provides weather forecasts for municipalities close to the epicenter, supporting as far as possible aid operations for populations in difficulty.

