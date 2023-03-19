Earthquake recorded in Machala (Ecuador)

On March 18, 2023 at 18:12 an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 and depth 75 km was recorded in Machala (Ecuador). Read here to learn more.

According to the Richter scale, a seismic event of magnitude 6.9 is classified as a “strong” earthquake and described as follows: it can have an action radius of 160 km where it can be destructive if the area is densely populated.

