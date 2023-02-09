news-txt”>

Eczema affects 6% of children and adolescents worldwide and up to 1% of the young population suffers from it seriously. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Clinical & Experimental Allergy and conducted by experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. The results come from an analysis of data from 14 countries involving 74,361 adolescents aged 13-14 and 47,907 children aged 6-7.

Also known as dermatitis, eczema is the most common non-contagious skin disease characterized by dry and scaling skin, redness and itching.

Researchers estimated a 0.98% per 10-year increase in the prevalence of eczema symptoms among adolescents and 1.21% in children, as well as 0.26% and 0.23% per decade of symptoms severe eczema.

“Eczema remains a major public health problem worldwide,” said lead author Sinéad Langan. “More research is needed globally to address the burden of eczema, with continued international efforts to identify strategies to prevent the onset of the skin disorder and to better manage the impact on individuals, their families and the health service “, he concludes.