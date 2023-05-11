Edeka recalls spice: stones found in packaging

The manufacturer Fa. Dr. Esswein & Co. GmbH has its product Mayala cloves (whole) in the 25 gram pack recalled because it may contain rocks. In a message on foodwarning.de it says: “Stones were found in the packaging, which can lead to damage to health (injuries in the mouth and throat and tooth damage) when eaten.”

Edeka recalls spice

The product is sold through Edeka markets and affects packaging with the Best before dates 12/13/2025, 12/28/2025 and 01/02/2026. The contaminated carnations could be bought in markets in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. The manufacturer asked consumers to bring the affected packs back to their Edeka store.