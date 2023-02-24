Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

ESTE-MONSELICE – He died at the age of 18 Edward Zattin, a student of Este, due to the serious consequences of an illness. The young man fell ill while blowing his nose after a boxing session last Wednesday in a gym in Monselice. He suddenly lost consciousness and it is not yet clear what could have triggered the cerebral hemorrhage and an investigation has been opened by the judiciary in this regard.

The young man, immediately rescued, was admitted to the hospital in Padua, where he underwent emergency surgery. Unfortunately, however, the boy didn’t make it and his parents authorized the organ harvesting. Edoardo Zattin, a great sports fan, attended the fourth accounting school at the Atestino in Este.

