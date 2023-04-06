The song is the most downloaded in a few hours “What have you done? Are you crazy? But it’s a song for me… I have a fever of 38, I open Instagram and see this story… a song for me? I love you so much. I have no words… you are unique, crazy, romantic… passionate”, writes Antonella Fiordelisi on Instagram. “I don’t want to be cool because I’m not good at it, Antonella does it much better, but I’ll post a photo in the next story, and you’ll see…”, Edoardo Donnamaria intervenes who posts a screenshot: the song “Il cielo stanotte” is first on iTunes, followed by “Mon Amour” by Annalisa“Super Heroes” by

Mr Rain e “Due Vite” by Marco Mengoni which won the Sanremo 2023 festival.

The musical career of Edoardo Donnamaria The song “Il cielo tonotte” was released on all streaming platforms at midnight on April 4: “That a car is enough for you / to make it stay closer to you / we’re leaving here / you take my hand”. But it is not the first song by Edoardo Donnamaria aka Drojette. The radio speaker and face of “Forum” has released other singles: in 2021 the first, “Soldati senza armi” followed by three other songs in 2022: “Che balls”, “Sottone” and “17”.

The love between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria Like any self-respecting edition of Big Brother vip, fans have their own couple. However, the one formed by Antonella Fiordelisi and Edordo Donnamaria made viewers suffer. He was immediately in love, while she wavered by suggesting an interest in Antonino Spinalbese (only later did it turn out that it was a cruel ploy to make Edoardo jealous). Between push and pull and leave and take however, the couple arrived together and compact at the end of this television adventure. Now real life begins. The two on social media always show themselves united and happy. The dedication complete with a love song is just the beginning… See also Adobe Fresco introduces functions such as liquefaction and magic wand to add richer creative methods

