«Edoardo Tavassi doesn’t interest you». And she replies like this

Micol Incorvaiaalmost a month from the final of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP, you happily live your daily routine. Once out of the reality show, Micol told her followers that she was overwhelmed by her emotions. Then, in her last ones Instagram stories, the former gieffina he therefore chose to answer a box of questions regarding his experience in the GfVip house. But how is her love story with Edoardo Tavassi going?

In his Instagram stories, among the many questions, Micol has chosen to answer a dig aimed at her relationship with Edoardo Tavassi. It would appear that a fan has insinuated that she is not interested in Tavassi. “I usually don’t reply to these messages, but I feel like I have to. The fact that I’m not present with him from a social point of view doesn’t mean that I’m not present privately,” Micol explained.

Then, he added: «I have always been a person who is very respectful of one’s own privacy and that of others. There are moments of tenderness that are not necessarily enjoyed. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not in love,” concluded the former gieffina.

Will the fans be able to convince themselves of this statement? We just have to wait.

