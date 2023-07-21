EDS, we’re losing it – Digital Health

The Health Data Ecosystem faces an early death due to privacy constraints and the future European Health Data Area.

It was supposed to be, together with the Gateway, the most relevant novelty of the new Electronic Health Record, the paradigm shift from documents to structured data. I “vital parameters” of the Health Data Ecosystem (EDS), after the rejection by the Privacy Guarantor, indicate a state of coma while the Gateway was “reconverted” to feed FSE-INI.

But let’s go in order and reconstruct what has happened so far. On 22 August last year, the Privacy Guarantor rejected the draft decree that established the FSE 2.0 and the EDS (find more information here). Following the Supervisor’s observations, the ministries involved submitted a new draft decree which he received opinion positive on 8 June last. In this, however, there is no EDS which should be included in an ad hoc decree.

The Gateway (GTW), which was designed and built to extract data from HL7 CDA documents and feed the EDS, failing the latter, has been reconverted to feed INI. Any system that produces documents pertaining to the ESF must invoke the GTW with the CDA file and the PDF for validation; if the files are correct the GTW returns a hash. The producer system injects the CDA into the PDF and invokes the GTW for the publication of the document thus obtained together with the hash key and simultaneously publishes the document in the regional FSE. Unlike before, when the latter fed the INI, in the new version of the FSE this operation is no longer necessary because it is performed by the GTW.

But what will be, if ever, the function of the EDS? The original idea of ​​creating a national repository with all sensitive data under the ownership of the Ministry of Health seems to have faded. A possible alternative could be to divide the EDS into two: the one with the sensitive personal data under the ownership of the regions, a version with anonymous data under the ownership of the Ministry of Health for monitoring, research and planning purposes. It remains to figure out how to make an equivalent of INI in a model based on FHIR.

However, there is a community initiative on the horizon, the European Health Data Space (EHDS) which sets itself the same objectives in a European key. Needless to say, if already at a national level the problems and constraints given by privacy are really relevant, let alone at an EU level, where the various national guarantee authorities have to agree.

What will the Ministry of Health do? Will he work on making his own EDS or will he wait for EHDS? And the regions? Will anyone be tempted to build their own digital ecosystem? What is certain and that you want to save the EDS you need good resuscitators ….

