Education and Healthcare Degrees Dominate Professional Opportunities in Asturias

The Most Requested Careers in Asturias Revealed

A recent analysis conducted by job portal Infoempleo and LHH Recruitment Solutions has revealed that the degrees of Education, Pedagogy, Nursing, and Medicine are the most sought-after careers in Asturias. The study examined the degrees with the greatest professional opportunities in the region.

According to the findings, 50.43% of job offers in Asturias require a university degree, reflecting an increase of 5.89 percentage points compared to last year. This indicates that higher education remains the most sought-after qualification in job offers in Asturias, surpassing the national average of 37.30%.

Education and Pedagogy degrees emerged as the most in-demand, comprising 19.58% of job offers. This marks a significant growth of 15.93 percentage points in the past year, positioning them five places higher in the ranking. Following closely behind is Nursing, accounting for 13.68% of job offers, although experiencing a decline of 1.73 percentage points from last year. Medicine and Biomedicine, which previously topped the list, now occupy the third position, receiving 12.03% of total offers for university students.

The double degree in Business Administration and Law dropped to the fourth position, contributing 5.66% to the job market, losing one place in the “top 5” most sought-after degrees. Computer Engineering also slipped down a position, occupying fifth place with 4.95% of the vacancies, a decrease of 0.65 percentage points.

Asturias currently ranks as the third-to-last community in Spain with the highest percentage of job offers seeking university graduates, accounting for only 1.25% of the national total.

Overall, these findings highlight the growing demand for specific degrees in Asturias. As the region continues to prioritize higher education qualifications in job requirements, students and job seekers may consider pursuing careers in Education, Pedagogy, Nursing, and Medicine to maximize their professional opportunities.