Not only in the crafts and in care, there is also a lack of staff in day-care centers. The Union Verdi assumes that there is a shortage of up to 270,000 skilled workers nationwide – and the trend is rising.

The bottlenecks in many places are already resulting in shorter opening hours, larger groups and a poorer childcare ratio. There are corresponding reports every day: from Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bremen – almost all federal states.

Claudia Theobald, who claims to have been working as an educator in a daycare center in Rhineland-Palatinate for more than 30 years, says in an interview with FOCUS online: “Many institutions are about to collapse.”

“We work our way from day to day”

Looking after children after lunchtime is very labour-intensive. “Two-year-olds in particular need a lot of support, companionship and attention during lunch and the nap that follows.”

Theobald talks about vacancies and staff shortages due to pregnancy or long-term illnesses. She describes the daily duty roster in her day-care center as a “real challenge”.

“We work our way from day to day and try to offer reliable care for at least seven hours. But we don’t always succeed in doing that for all children.” Many daycare center employees feel like her.

Alice Walter, who runs a daycare center in Stuttgart, told ZDF a few days ago: “It’s sometimes difficult for us to deal with children individually because we simply don’t have the time and the capacities.”

From care to mere custody

The situation is stressful for parents, children and educators. In many facilities, our youngest ones are “kept in custody” but no longer properly cared for. Educators who are supposed to take care of 20 children can perhaps still prevent accidents from occurring.

In such a mixed situation, however, language training or pre-school work is hardly to be thought of. Theobald watches the development with horror. “During this day at the daycare center, we didn’t even go for a walk with the children or in the woods,” she says.

“To buy activities together like in the village and then to prepare breakfast was not possible until now.” Other offers – for example gymnastics or the morning circle for children under three years of age – are only sporadically available in the day care center where the educator works .

“There isn’t enough time for personal attention, for reading, playing and researching.” And that’s not all. In the afternoon, “we often only offer an emergency group,” says Theobald. Children under the age of three sometimes have to be picked up immediately after their meal or nap.

Study shows: There has been a lack of educators for years

The situation is serious. And not just since yesterday, as a study by the organizer of educational congresses “Fleet Education” and the association “Education and Upbringing” shows. Skilled workers have been missing for years.

Udo Beckmann, federal chairman of the association, appreciated in conversation with the “Daily News” that in 2021 in Germany 9000 day-care centers “worked in over half of the time with understaffing relevant to supervision”.

“On the one hand, we have a legal right to a daycare place in Germany, and on the other hand, we see that this is not possible with the human resources.”

Ellen Ostermann knows what it feels like not being able to get appropriate care for your own offspring. In January, together with Julia Gei, she launched the “Eltern am Limit” campaign, which was followed on February 26 by a demonstration in downtown Bonn.

Parents are overwhelmed with the daycare situation

Ostermann, Gei and all the parents who took part in the event called for reliable daycare, better working conditions for daycare staff and relief for families, among other things.

“Permanent emergency groups or even closures are the sad everyday life that many parents have to cope with,” writes Ostermann in an email to FOCUS online. She also emphasizes that many employers do not understand the situation some families are now in.

In her opinion, the current situation is “anti-family”. The protest that she and her colleague initiated is a signal to politicians. Parents are an important constituency.

In addition, if you cannot send your child to the day care center, you have to take care of the offspring yourself. And drops out for his actual work.

Parents are also doctors, nurses, bus drivers or craftsmen. “Everyone is suffering from the day care center disaster,” writes Kerstin Bund aptly in an essay that was published in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” has appeared.

Day care centers are a state matter

The federal government will support the federal states in the next two years with almost 3.9 billion euros in financing their daycare centers as part of the so-called daycare quality law of the traffic light.

It follows on from the good day-care center law of the previous government. The funds are intended for investments in quality, for example to promote early childhood education, good nutrition or language development.

Anette Stein from the Bertelsmann Foundation does not believe that this will be enough to improve the situation in the long term. In an interview with “ZDF”, she pointed out that daycare centers in Germany are a matter for the federal states. There are no uniform regulations.

This creates inequality and problems with coordination. Stein also cites an example of the lack of planning: German universities offer a degree in childhood education, but there are usually no jobs for graduates.

Higher training salaries and collective agreements

In the eyes of the education expert, it would be important to create uniform training for career changers and a fixed mentoring key.

Udo Beckmann from the “Education and Upbringing” association believes that in order to get more people excited about the job of educator, higher training salaries and fundamentally better working conditions are needed.

A day-care center manager also spoke to the “Tagesschau” in favor of collective agreements “that bring all educators good pay”. After all, her job involves a high level of stress, responsibility and noise.

At the moment, however, this is all wishful thinking. According to Dennis Maelzer, spokesman for family policy for the SPD parliamentary group in North Rhine-Westphalia alone, more than 1,300 day care centers were affected by partial or complete closures at the end of 2022 due to a lack of staff.

“Detention centers endanger the development of our children”

“The day-care center no longer works reliably, and day-to-day life in the day-care center is increasingly characterized by custody instead of needs-based care, education and support,” says Theobald.

“This is frustrating for parents, professionals and children. Detention centers endanger the development of our children.” Education expert Stein emphasized on “ZDF” that the importance of early childhood education is often underestimated.

“In the day-care center, early failures can still be made up for and that is why it is decisive for creating equal opportunities.” Those who receive support early have better chances of getting good grades at school. And that means better chances on the job market.

Kerstin Bund writes in her essay: “Good and reliable childcare is not just a requirement of appreciation for what is known to be the highest good in our society. It is an investment in the future.”