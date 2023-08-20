Effect of dementia on couples: it increases divorces and separations

Sometimes relationships end because one partner is unfaithful or because misunderstandings between spouses increase over time, other times because interest in the relationship is lost. But as we age, another factor may also add to it: dementia. Aging puts a strain on marital relationships and a study by the Yale School of Public Health has highlighted how the behavioral symptoms associated with cognitive decline, and often found in the initial stages of dementia, are the cause of divorces and separations among the elderly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

