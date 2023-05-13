Effective against acne: tpSkin simply supports skin health

Heal inflammations of the skin sustainably with cold plasma

Garching near Munich, May 12, 2023 – ESA has given the green light for the latest research project by terraplasma, the innovation leader in the field of development and implementation of applications with cold atmospheric plasma (cold plasma for short). As part of the ESA Spark Funding program, the company received support for the development of a device that uses a new, specially designed cold plasma to effectively and sustainably treat acne and other skin diseases and irritations.

Acne – a widespread disease of youth

With a probability of occurrence of almost 100 percent, acne is the number one skin disease in adolescence and puberty. While a majority of 60 percent of cases are mild acne that can be treated with over-the-counter preparations, the remaining 40 percent are acute or even chronic cases that require medical attention. The latter type of acne often poses a therapeutic challenge as it is associated with acute lesions (destroyed cell tissue), severe inflammation and rapid scarring. In addition, patients with acne often suffer from low self-esteem, reduced quality of life and depression.

Cost factor acne-prone skin

In addition to this dermatological and psychological burden, acne also places a financial burden on patients. An individual acne treatment (this only includes acne products but not professional medical care) costs around EUR 1,000 per year. On the other hand, the costs billed to the healthcare provider average EUR 690 (up to EUR 870) per acute acne episode, including in-patient stays, out-patient services, emergency care and pharmacy costs during the episode.

Cold plasma against hard-to-reach acne bacteria

Acne infections are mainly caused by the anaerobic bacterium Cutibacterium acnes. Therefore, the device developed by terraplasma will produce Cold Plasma capable of efficiently inactivating these bacteria, which are mainly found in follicles and pores (and therefore difficult to reach with creams and liquids), without damaging the surrounding healthy one tissue.

Cold plasma opens the skin to creams, medication and healing

Another goal is to design the cold plasma in such a way that it improves the absorption of antibacterial creams and liquids and shows effectiveness against other skin diseases and irritations. The first preliminary tests showed very positive results when using cold plasma on the skin: on the one hand, the cold plasma ensures that the regeneration of the skin cells is stimulated and on the other hand it opens the skin pores – this means that creams and externally administered medication can be better absorbed.

Ambitious goals with signs of success

In order to achieve all of these goals, terraplasma will build on the extensive practical knowledge that the company already gained during the development of the successful plasma care® (class IIa medical device) for professional wound treatment and the plasma derma care® – (class I medical device) for the professional treatment of skin diseases could collect.

As part of the funding program, the new device from terraplasma (working title tpSkin) is being developed primarily for use by end users with the following core properties:

-Portable: no cords or hoses and battery operation with induction charging

-Practical: small, handy and can be used with one hand

-Simple: uncomplicated operation by medical laypersons possible

-Compact: Use of new small plasma source based on SMD (Surface Micro-Discharge) technology

-Innovative: newly developed, bactericidal plasma, which is gentle on the tissue and not only fights acne but also improves the absorption of the cream

-Sustainable: only air and electricity are required for plasma production

Terraplasma is confident that it will be able to intensively test the new device with the first prototypes at the end of the year as part of this funding program. Particular attention is also paid to the compact size and the costs of the device, which in commercial form – terraplasma is still looking for a partner for marketing – should not only be convincing because of its effectiveness.

Founded in 2011 as a spin-off of the Max Plank Society, terraplasma GmbH ( based in Garching near Munich) offers innovative solutions for the development of cold plasma products in areas where germs are undesirable, odors or harmful molecules cause problems. Cold plasmas are partially ionized gases that inactivate bacteria, fungi, viruses, spores and odor molecules very efficiently. With different basic technologies, terraplasma works together with well-known companies from the fields of medical technology, hygiene, water treatment, odor management, air purification and surface modification. As a partner to industry, it is the goal von terraplasma, together with its partners, to develop and market needs-based cold plasma solutions.A young team that works with a lot of creativity and sophistication, many years of extensive know-how in the field of cold plasma technology and numerous protective patents from a wide variety of areas support the company on its course for success.

