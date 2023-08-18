Effective Dietary Measures for Preventing Diabetes: The Importance of Excess Weight and Timely Dinner Consumption

New Dietary Measures for Preventing Diabetes: The Importance of Excess Weight and Dinner Times

In the quest to prevent diabetes, individuals with family risk factors are turning to various strategies, one of which is earlier dinner times. Recent studies have suggested that adjusting the timing of meals can have a positive impact on blood sugar levels. However, experts urge caution in interpreting these findings and emphasize the importance of other dietary measures.

Andrea Ghiselli, director of the first level Master’s Degree in Food Science and Applied Dietetics at Unitelma Sapienza in Rome, sheds light on the topic. Ghiselli, who is also the past president of the Italian Society of Food Sciences, highlights several modifiable risk factors that contribute to the onset of diabetes.

Excess weight, resulting from a sedentary lifestyle and incorrect diet, is identified as the most significant risk factor. This encompasses various elements, including the excessive consumption of saturated fats, red and preserved meats, free sugars, and sugary drinks. On the flip side, low consumption of fibers, whole grains, legumes, fresh fruit, nuts, greens, vegetables, and even dairy products, are linked to an increased risk.

“While none of these factors alone can determine a major risk, together they constitute the greatest risk of developing type 2 diabetes mellitus. And all together they represent our current lifestyle,” explains Ghiselli.

Contrary to popular belief, the timing of meals alone does not significantly impact the risk of developing diabetes. Ghiselli clarifies that the risk factor lies in the excess, not the actual timing of dinner. Consuming an unhealthy and excessive diet at any time of the day can worsen this risk.

However, Ghiselli affirms that if dinner were balanced and represented around 25-30% of the daily caloric requirement, mainly sourced from vegetables, dairy products, and fishery products, it could be enjoyed even late in the evening without negatively impacting blood sugar levels. In other words, the key lies in moderation and making healthy choices.

As individuals aim to prevent the onset of diabetes, it is crucial to adopt a holistic approach to their dietary habits. While earlier dinner times may play a role, addressing other risk factors such as sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and unhealthy food choices are equally important. By emphasizing a well-rounded and balanced diet, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing diabetes and enjoy a healthier life overall.

