Effective home remedy for humans & animals!

Tick ​​bites are not only unpleasant, but also dangerous for your health, because they transmit dangerous diseases such as TBE (tick-borne encephalitis) and Lyme disease. That is why it is particularly important to protect both yourself and your dog or cat from them. However, if like me you don’t want to use harsh products, coconut oil is a safe and effective alternative. In this article we explain how coconut oil works against ticks and how you can use it.

What makes coconut oil so effective against ticks for humans and animals

According to a study conducted in a Berlin laboratory, pure coconut oil is extremely repellent to ticks because it contains up to 60 percent lauric acid. This in turn has a deterrent effect on insects due to its aroma. In the experiment, conducted with a solution of this acid, between 80 and 100 percent of the bloodsuckers fled the tested surface. This makes it safe to conclude that coconut oil is an effective tick repellant without the need to use sprays with chemical ingredients like Icaridin and DEET. Therefore, it is particularly suitable for people with sensitive skin, where aggressive products cause allergies and irritation. Plus, it will be a lot cheaper in the long run as coconut oil has many benefits around the home and for your dog! You can find out what they are here!

Coconut oil helps against ticks in pets? Yes, it helps as long as you choose an organic product. Coconut oil is extracted from the dried flesh of the coconut, which is extremely high in fat (up to 70 percent). But that is precisely why it contains such high levels of lauric acid, which is a saturated fatty acid. However, processing reduces these values. That is why it is important to know these facts and buy virgin coconut oil if you want to use it for tick prevention and if you want it to be really effective.

How do you use coconut oil against ticks

When you go for a walk in the park, have a picnic in the woods or just invite friends over for a barbecue in the backyard, take a small amount of organic coconut oil and rub it between your hands. Don’t worry if it’s tough. It melts imperceptibly when it comes into contact with your body temperature. Apply to all exposed parts of the body. Rub thoroughly and choose coconut oil with at least 50 percent lauric acid to enhance the effects. Pay special attention to the area around your ankles and calves. Never wear sandals for the above activities, instead wear sneakers and socks. After a few hours you should renew the protection.

Tipp: If you want to use essential oils as an extra repellent, mix a few drops of them into the coconut oil. Good scents that can repel mosquitoes are peppermint, eucalyptus, or lavender. Apply to a small area beforehand as essential oils can irritate sensitive skin.

Coconut oil against ticks – how to use it properly on pets? Apply the coconut oil to your pet’s fur. Pay special attention to the paws because at least my dog ​​has a habit of quickly licking them after I oil them. So I rub the oil on his paws a little longer to make sure it’s absorbed before he licks them off.

Notice: Coconut oil is also very effective against mosquitoes. The reason for this lies in the high content of lauric acid in organic coconut oil. Another benefit you can get from a good quality oil is that it also has anti-inflammatory properties and can relieve your pain and itching after a bite.

Other precautions you can take

Check for ticks after outdoor walks: The longer the tick is stuck, the greater the risk of contracting Lyme disease. That’s why it’s important that you carry out checks when you return from an outdoor walk so that you can get rid of the bloodsucker as soon as possible before it can transmit Lyme disease to you.

Checking for ticks can be done in two ways:

