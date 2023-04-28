Effective measures for recruiting and retaining employees in nursing: …

FM Consulting GmbH

The search for qualified nursing staff poses major challenges for clinics and nursing facilities. More and more are using unconventional methods to attract new employees and retain them in the long term. This also includes extreme measures such as the issue of e-cars or a welcome bonus of 10,000 euros. But what effect do these measures actually have? Can they help alleviate nursing shortages and increase staff retention?

“It is particularly important when it comes to measures to attract and retain employees in nursing care not to neglect the existing staff – otherwise the opposite can happen,” emphasizes Max Grinda, an experienced recruiting consultant who has already supported over hundreds of nursing facilities. In this article, he shares his expertise and gives valuable tips on which strategies are really effective in attracting nurses and retaining them in the facility in the long term.

1. Simple application processes as the key to recruiting employees

An attractive employer brand is not only helpful in recruiting employees, but also in employee retention. However, many clinics shy away from the need to initiate change, implement new systems and develop a long-term staffing strategy. Therefore, it is first important to create acceptance for new measures.

A crucial component is an uncomplicated application process that can be completed with just a few clicks. Why? Because time-consuming applications with a cover letter and CV are no longer up-to-date. In order to receive more qualified applications, care facilities should make the application process as simple as possible and thus ensure a high level of accessibility.

2. Health benefits as a success factor in recruiting and retaining employees

Nursing work is not only physically demanding, it is also associated with high mental stress. The health of employees is therefore an equally important factor that must not be neglected. The implementation of an employee and health benefit system that specifically promotes health prevention is particularly effective. These include, for example, nutrition programs, back training, stress management or even the assumption of costs for private medicines or massages. Some preventive measures are even financed up to 95 percent by the state.

3. Work-life balance as an essential factor in care

Balancing work and personal life is a challenge for many caregivers. The high physical and emotional demands of the nursing profession can lead to stress and dissatisfaction. It is therefore all the more important that employers help their employees to find a balance between work and free time. The ability to plan working hours plays an important role here.

Care facilities can offer flexible working time models that enable staff to plan and follow leisure activities as well. Compensatory time off is a crucial factor here. Support for childcare can also help employees organize their private lives better. Depending on the size of the company, companies can also think about a company daycare center.

4. The onboarding process as a measure for long-term employee retention

Effective onboarding is an important factor in successful employee retention. Modern clinics or care facilities should definitely use the advantages of a modern onboarding process these days. Digital training systems are particularly useful and can be used at all stages of the process. A uniform onboarding process also provides all new employees with the same information, values ​​and framework. This ensures that all caregivers share a common vision and are happier overall with their work.

5. Public recognition and feedback culture as appreciation for nurses

Nurses want to feel that their achievements are seen and recognized. It is therefore crucial that clinics and care facilities create a work culture in which good performance is publicly rewarded. Not only the nursing staff, but also the rest of the staff, from the cleaning staff to the kitchen staff and housekeeping staff, should be taken into account. Obtaining the opinions of employees on a regular basis makes a significant contribution to the successful recruitment and retention of employees in the care sector.

