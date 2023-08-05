Effective Strategies for Fighting Cholesterol: Seven Tricks to Follow at the Table

Cholesterol, the Land of Taste: How to Effectively Fight Cholesterol at the Table

Diet plays a crucial role in combating high cholesterol levels. Nutritionists are urging people to start eating healthily from a young age and avoid indulging too much at the table. While occasional indulgences are allowed, it is necessary to never exceed the limits, especially when it comes to portions.

Eating healthy does not mean going hungry or having boring meals, as some people on the internet like to sarcastically define it. It means incorporating fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables into our diet, not just during the summer. Additionally, it is crucial to watch out for excessive fat and seasonings, as well as excessive salt and sugar. It is also important to avoid skipping meals and lead a sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, getting a proper amount of sleep, ideally eight hours per night, is essential for physical and psychological well-being.

When it comes to fighting cholesterol, it is necessary to pay attention to what we eat. Lowering and monitoring cholesterol levels is highly recommended for our overall health. In addition to moderating portion sizes, there are six other simple tips to follow.

Firstly, it is essential to stay hydrated by drinking at least two liters of water per day. Green tea is an excellent choice, as are herbal teas during the day for their deflating and digestive properties, and relaxing teas in the evening before bed. It is important to avoid sweetening these teas and to keep sugar consumption low. Carbonated drinks and sugary beverages should be strictly avoided as well.

When it comes to food choices, it is advisable to reduce the consumption of saturated and trans fats, which are mostly found in fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, whole foods, and baked goods. Instead, it is highly recommended to consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fish, preferably grilled. Tuna, salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent choices and should be consumed a couple of times a week. Foods high in fiber, such as legumes, fruits, and vegetables, are also beneficial in fighting cholesterol. Examples include apples, oranges, broccoli, and carrots. Additionally, incorporating foods containing stanols, like nuts, into the diet can be helpful.

Finally, it is crucial to be aware of foods that are the number one enemy of cholesterol, such as egg yolks and shellfish. Limiting the consumption of these foods can significantly contribute to maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.

By following these tips and making mindful choices at the table, individuals can effectively fight cholesterol and improve their overall health and well-being.

