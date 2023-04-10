Antibiotic Week is part of the WHO Global Action Plan to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance, adopted in May 2015. Developed in close collaboration between WHO, the OIE and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the plan was adopted by the World Health Assembly in May. Elements of the Global Action Plan are the strengthening of basic and advanced training for medical staff, the improvement of the data situation and increased measures for infection prevention and control. In addition, research activities are to be promoted. With the German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy “DART 2020” in May of this year, the Federal Government has already presented a comprehensive catalog of measures to combat antimicrobial resistance and thus put the topic on the international agenda. A key requirement of the WHO global action plan is the development of national antimicrobial resistance strategies by all member states.

With its experience, Germany is making a significant contribution to this. The DART was developed jointly by the Federal Ministry of Health, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and provides for measures for human medicine, agriculture and research. Since there is a mutual influence on the development of resistance through the use of the same antibiotics in humans and animals, all goals of the DART 2020 pursue a “One Health approach”. In addition, the research and development of new antibiotics and alternative therapy methods should be promoted.