Effects of Alcohol Consumption and Importance of Healthy Eating During the Holiday Season

The Institute of Psychiatry of the State of Baja California (IPEBC) is shedding light on the harmful effects of alcohol consumption on mental health during the Christmas holidays. According to IPEBC, excessive alcohol consumption can have a detrimental impact on communities and families. The general director of IPEBC, Víctor Salvador Rico Hernández, emphasized the association between alcohol consumption and physical and emotional damage, including violence, accidents, absenteeism from work, unplanned pregnancies, unprotected sex, and an increased risk of depressive symptoms. It was also noted that alcohol consumption more than doubles the possibility of being involved in a car accident. As a result, the public is being called upon to exercise caution and avoid excessive alcohol consumption during this festive season.

While the IPEBC is focusing on the effects of alcohol, the Institute of Security and Social Services of Government Workers and Municipalities of the State of Baja California (ISSSTECALI) is promoting the importance of a healthy diet for good health. The state Nutrition Coordinator, Rubiceli Ortega Esquivel, emphasized the significance of a balanced diet, particularly the consumption of foods rich in vitamin C and D to support overall health. Additionally, during the winter season, when people tend to consume more calories, ISSSTECALI is advocating for a varied diet, staying hydrated, getting adequate sleep, engaging in physical activity, and managing stress. The institute is working to educate the public on improving their diet and achieving a balance for optimal health. Recommendations include avoiding alcohol consumption, tobacco, and foods high in sugar, saturated fats, and cholesterol. By implementing these strategies, ISSSTECALI aims to promote overall well-being and health for the community.

