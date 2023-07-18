Effects of Climate Change: Temperature Variations and its Impact on Respiratory Diseases

Title: Extreme Temperature Variations and Impact on Respiratory Diseases in Buenos Aires

Subtitle: Cold Wave Gives Way to Record Temperatures in Buenos Aires While Europe Faces Extreme Summer

As the consequences of climate change continue to unfold, Buenos Aires is experiencing an abrupt shift in temperatures, with freezing conditions giving way to record-breaking highs in just a matter of days. This fluctuation in temperature is not uncommon for the winter season, according to meteorologist Mauricio Saldívar, who states that although short periods of high temperatures in winter are normal, what is abnormal is the overall increase in minimum temperatures during this season.

The phenomenon behind these temperature changes is attributed to the movement of anti-semi-permanent subtropical cyclones, which follow the displacement of the sun. In summer, these cyclones are located off the coast of Buenos Aires, bringing hot air to the region. However, during winter, they shift northwards, leading to the influx of cold air from Patagonia into Buenos Aires. This oscillation in climate patterns causes sudden shifts, such as warm air entering in winter or cold air entering in summer.

Saldívar highlights that climate change is causing winters in Buenos Aires to become shorter and less intense, with milder temperatures becoming more common. He further suggests that this new climate pattern could persist for thousands of years.

While Buenos Aires experiences these temperature variations, Europe is grappling with one of its most extreme summers. The United Nations has published a report warning that such high temperatures pose a significant threat to humanity, attributing the disparity in effects to the differences in landmass and sea surface between the two hemispheres. Buenos Aires, with its larger sea surface, is expected to have a summer within normal values or slightly higher, although the urban heat island effect is also expected to contribute to rising temperatures in the city.

In terms of current conditions in Buenos Aires, fourteen provinces and the city itself are under an extreme cold alert. The coldest city in the country is Esquel, in Santa Cruz, with temperatures reaching -9.1 degrees Celsius. This is followed by El Calafate with -8.6 degrees.

However, the extreme cold is not expected to last for long. The National Meteorological Service predicts a rapid temperature increase throughout the country later this week. Maximum temperatures of 15-18 degrees are expected in the center and part of Patagonia, and up to 29-30 degrees in northern provinces such as Formosa, Chaco, Salta, and Santiago del Estero. In the metropolitan area, maximum temperatures of 25 degrees are anticipated.

These drastic temperature fluctuations and climate oscillations have a particular impact on individuals with allergies and respiratory diseases. Allergies are no longer limited to specific seasons but occur throughout the year, with symptoms often exacerbated by sudden drops in temperature. Pulmonologist and former President of the Argentine Association of Respiratory Medicine, Daniel Buljubasich, emphasizes the importance of seeking medical advice to manage allergic pathologies and extend treatment throughout the year to alleviate symptoms.

As climate change continues to shape weather patterns globally, the impact on respiratory health becomes increasingly evident. It is crucial for individuals to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect their well-being in the face of these changing conditions.

Source: [insert sources/links]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

