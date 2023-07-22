Effects of excessive coffee consumption on the gray matter of the brain: discoveries at World Brain Day

#firenze

Today is World Brain Day, an organ still partially unknown despite numerous studies. Excessive caffeine intake can reduce gray matter volume, but a ten-day cleanse can reverse the effects. A technology developed by MIT has demonstrated communication between the body and the brain, affecting fame, mood and disease. Motherhood can affect brain structure in both women and men, while one study found that the human brain has shrunk in size. Finally, octopuses are unusual creatures with three hearts and eight brains.

