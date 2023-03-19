A 2020 study from China European Journal of Preventive Cardiology confirms that regular consumption of tea can reduce the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes by around 20 percent. More than 100,000 people took part in the study. One group of them rarely or never drank tea, the others at least three times a week. Those who drank tea regularly chose green tea more often than black tea.

Possible. Epidemiological and animal studies suggest that green tea polyphenols reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. “This could reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and high blood pressure,” says Professor Hans Hauner, nutritionist at the Technical University of Munich. He recommends one or two cups of green tea a day for people who like to drink tea.

3. With an anti-aging effect? Only in the experiment. researchers of ETH Zurich and University of Jena fed nematodes isolated catechins. This first led to an increase in harmful oxygen radicals in the worms, then the defenses reacted and improved permanently. The worms lived longer than others.





4. Pick-me-up? Yes, but the effect comes slowly. The caffeine in tea is bound to the tannins. The body absorbs it more slowly than from coffee, but it has a longer effect. Depending on the type and preparation, green tea contains different amounts of caffeine. A 0.25 liter cup has about 38 milligrams of caffeine. Up to 400 milligrams – spread over the day – apply to healthy adults according to the European Food Safety Authority as unthinkable.

5. To ward off tooth decay? Yes, green tea can help. Like black tea, it is one of the few foods that provide quite a lot of fluoride. It has been proven to protect teeth from tooth decay. A liter of green tea contains 1 to 2 milligrams of fluoride, depending on the brewing time and the type. For an adult woman apply according to the guidelines of German Society for Nutrition 3.1 milligrams of fluoride per day is considered appropriate, for a man 3.8 milligrams. Tipp: Most toothpastes also contain fluoride. Our toothpaste test explains how much is good and why it is so important.

6. To lose weight? To date, there is no convincing evidence for this. One of the most important studies to date dates back to 2012. At that time, the Research Network Cochrane 18 studies looking at the effects of green tea extracts on human body weight. This was based on the assumption that catechins and caffeine from green tea could increase energy metabolism and thus lead to weight loss. However, the studies did not show any weight loss that was statistically significant. Our test of slimming products shows why pills and powders for losing weight are not miracle cures.

7. With side effects? Side effects are possible with green tea extracts. 2018 warned the European Food Safety Authoritythat very high levels of catechins – more than 800 milligrams per day – from dietary supplements could cause liver damage. It was considered unclear whether lower-dose preparations are less critical. Efsa emphasizes that catechins from green tea infusions and similar drinks are safe for the liver.