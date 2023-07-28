Effegiemme Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3226/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14311/2022 proposed by Effegiemme Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference of Relations Between State and Regions of the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Autonomous Region of Valle D Aosta, Piedmont Region, Lombardy Region, Friuli Venezia-Giulia Region, Liguria Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Marche Region, Lazio Region, Umbria Region, Abruzzo Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sicily, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Veneto Region, Tuscany Region, Piedmont Region.

Attachments:

Effegiemme Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 3226 of 13062023.zip (ZIP 2.03 Mb)