“Effetto Mozart”, when music becomes therapy

“Save you from the edge of the precipice, what music can do”: words of Max Gazzè back in 1998. And it’s true: who among us hasn’t found at least once in their life listening to a song or a melody to escape some fear, or to relive past sensations or anticipate future ones. Music, more than any other stimulus, acts deep inside us and is able to trigger positive emotions, change our mood and make us feel better.