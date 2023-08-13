eFootball has a bug that infuriates all players

E-football, one of the most popular games among soccer simulators, has a flaw that makes you lose all matches. No one had noticed until now.

Evolution in the world of videogames has made incredible strides in the last i 20 years. Once upon a time, games like pac-man and space invaders were the pinnacle of technology and fun. In addition to the gamesplatform“, the first games made their appearance MMPORG e FSP attracting everyone’s attention, big and small. But one of the oldest and most successful genres is certainly that of the simulators game of soccer.

Konami e She Sports released their first games respectively in 1992 e 1993 con Konami Hyper Soccer e Fifa International Soccer. The graphic level, compared to today, was not comparable in the slightest and the game dynamics were also much more essential e simple but they were a big step up from the first few years games 70/80 but that didn’t diminish the fun.

They have passed 30 years and the graphic evolution and that of game dynamics have become amazing and thanks to these peculiarities, yes Konami That She Sportshave dominated the soccer game market with Fifa e PES selling millions and millions of copies earning the best-selling game titles ever.

For those who are passionate about the genre, however, they know very well the problems deriving from game dynamics that have caused gamers to lose a sea of ​​games, unleashing everyone’s wrath and this year E-football is in the eye of the storm for an incredible bug.

An incredible bug drives players crazy

Konami decided in 2020 to change the historic name of its flagship game PES in eFootball just to bring its gamers closer to the world of eSportswhich, in recent years are having more and more success bringing more and more people to follow them also thanks to the millionaire jackpots that are up for grabs.

Playing these games to win against your friends requires a great knowledge of the countless “trick” that you can perform and get to know the characteristics of each player better but above all the total mastery of passes and shots that can be performed based on the pressure and combination of keys.

To be a champion so there is no need to hours and hours of training, but there are bugs that make you lose even the most forte of gamers.

In the latest version what happens makes everyone crazy since the game does not assign i penalty shootout when the player of the opposing team catches the ball with hand in the penalty area.

It might seem like a little bug but with the levels of reality who have acquired these video games, it is unacceptable that a rigor such.

And did you notice it?

