EFSA alarm, bisphenol A in food is a health risk – Food

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, APRIL 19 – Exposure to bisphenol A through food can have harmful effects on the immune system and is a health risk for European consumers of all age groups. These are the conclusions of a new EFSA study on the molecule used in the production of food and drink containers. Since the late 1990s, the substance has been suspected of having adverse health effects following migration into foods. Since 2017 it has been classified in the EU as a candidate for replacement and since 2018 its use has been banned in baby bottles and other food containers for children under the age of three. (HANDLE).

