EFSA reduces the safe threshold by 20,000 times. Here’s where it is and where it is already prohibited – breaking latest news

Of True Martinella

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has published a new opinion, the last one was in 2015 which was followed by restrictions in 2018. The expert: No alarm, a precautionary measure.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has published a new scientific opinion on the ex novo assessment of the risks to public health related to the presence of bisphenol a in foods by significantly reducing the tolerable daily intake threshold established in its previous 2015 assessment: la new dose of about 20 thousand times lower than the previous one. On the basis of all the new scientific evidence evaluated, in fact, EFSA experts have established a threshold value of 0.2 nanograms (0.2 billionths of a gram) per kilogram of a person’s body weight per day, to replace the previous temporary threshold of 4 micrograms (4 millionths of a gram). Chemicals such as bisphenol A, used in food containerscan migrate in minute quantities into the foods and beverages they contain, so EFSA scientists periodically review their safety.

Where bisphenol A is found and where it is prohibited Bisphenol A (or BPA) is a chemical used predominantly in combination with other substances to produce some plastics and resins. It is used for example in the polycarbonatea type of clear, rigid plastic used to make storage containers e reusable beverage bottles (very rarely present in common plastic bottles of mineral water). BPA is also used to produce certain resins found in films and coatings for cans and containers for drinks and food. Bisphenol A had already been in the spotlight in January 2011 when it had been banned from European teats and bottles for its action on the endocrine system, the one that regulates many functions of our body through the correct production of hormones. It was then talked about several times, also with regard to its presence in pizza cartons. In February 2018, the EU introduced stricter limits on the BPA content of food contact materials: limits derived from the temporary tolerable daily threshold established by EFSA in 2015. Since September 2018 the use of BPA in plastic bottles and packaging containing food for babies and children is prohibited aged less than three years. See also Here are the 10 most wanted drugs and how to replace them

The expert’s opinion: no alarm

The discourse relating to bisphenol A and other similar chemical agents was widely addressed years ago when several studies highlighted the problem for food plastics – comments the expert Carlo La Vecchia, full professor of Epidemiology at the University of Milan -. There is no alarm. The harmful effects on humans have been studied for a long time and the necessary measures have been taken. They are not No injuries have ever been reportedthere is no clinical evidence. However, studies have indicated that it can interfere with the hormonal system. In short, the principle to be followed is that of caution. It’s a precautionary measureall the more in consideration of the fact that it is easy to eliminate or significantly reduce this element from the production of food packaging.

The stages of evaluation from 2006 to today

How EFSA works Specifically, EFSA provides scientific advice to risk managers (the European Commission and the Member States of the European Union) on the safety of chemicals such as BPA, used in materials that come into contact with food. The task is carried out by a panel of scientific experts which establishes, whenever possible (ie when there is sufficient information available), a tolerable daily threshold for each substance. It is basically one estimation of the quantity of a specific substance (expressed in relation to body weight) that a human being can consume daily throughout life without incurring any risk appreciable for health. EFSA’s scientific opinion underlies the decision-making process of the European Commission and the EU Member States, which is responsible for establishing the quantitative thresholds of a chemical substance that can transmigrate from the package to the food product, or introduce specific additional restrictions to protect consumers .