EG.5 new variant Covid-19: symptoms and contagiousness

Last modification 28.07.2023

Il Covid-19 virus continues to evolve. The new WHO special observation is the EG.5 variant, included in the repertoire of known variants since last July 19th.

Covid-19: current contagion situation

The cases of Covid-19 in the world are steadily decreasing: in the last 28 days, 836,000 diagnoses have been registered, with a 30% decrease compared to the previous month. The decline in cases and deaths affects the whole planet; the only exception was the Western Pacific region which includes Oceania and the Far East, where a 30% increase in deaths was observed compared to last month.

In Europe there were 86,000 cases in the last month, with a 71% reduction compared to the previous month. Italy, second in Europe both for the number of infections (15,752 in a month) and for the number of deaths (206), the trend is still decreasing.

Covid-19: classification of variants



Worrying variants (VOC) currently in circulation. Variants of interest (BUTTER) currently in circulation. Variants under monitoring (OF THE) currently in circulation.

The WHO has drawn up a classification of the variants currently in circulation. A virus that manages to multiply inside the host cells, undergoing mutations of their genome that make it different from the original, is a variant. For this reason, and therefore to understand the evolution of a virus, and how the variants differ, the WHO has drawn up the classification.

Variants of VOC Concerns



Changes that cause the disease to get worse. Ability to determine changes in the epidemiology from Covid: impact on health systems, primarily I available vaccines diminish in effectiveness against serious disease.

Variations are included in this classification alpha, beta, gamma and delta.

VOI Variants of Interest



They have genetic changes capable of influencing the characteristics of the virus. Increased growth rates compared to other circulating variants.

The variant falls into this category XBB.1.5also known as Kraken. Its mutation concerns the Spike protein. characteristics: resistance to treatments and prevention tools.

Variant under VUM monitoring



Variants with genetic changes able to influence virus characteristics and growth rate compared to other circulating variants Epidemiological impact unclear

In this group there are different sub variants of Omicron come: BQ.1 o Cerberus, XBB known as a variant Gryphoned XBF also known as Bythos.

Which category does the EG.5 belong to?



The EG.5 variant, reports the WHO, was included in the VUM category on 19 July, it is a descendant lineage of XBB.1.9.2 with an additional mutation in the Spike protein. For the moment, as the WHO states, there is no evidence that it causes deaths or an increase in infections.

