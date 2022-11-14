Home Health Egg Alert: Serious Health Risks, Here’s What’s Happening
Egg Alert: Serious Health Risks, Here’s What’s Happening

Egg Alert: Serious Health Risks, Here’s What’s Happening

A new alarm has been launched on the market for the consumption of eggs, serious risks for the health of the person have been found. Here’s what it is.

Over the last few weeks there have been numerous news launched in the world of information relating to the risks deriving from food, which then also led to the return from the market of some foods because they were considered harmful to human health with various cases also of hospitalization.

In these last hours, however, a new alarm has hit the eggs following a microbiological risk, worrying news that is making the rounds of the media following the events that have occurred recently.

Egg alarm, the return is triggered

As we had the opportunity to explain previously, in the crosshairs of the attention of the media we find the new alarm that was triggered following the spread of a news concerning the distribution of a certain brand of egg for which the withdrawal was triggered.

Over the last few weeks, therefore, the return for rotten U eggs has taken placeova Copav by Aurora for the following lots:

  • 22420650AVI: the one with an expiration date or minimum conservation term of November 14, 2022
  • 22420655AVI: the one with an expiration date or minimum conservation term of November 16, 2022
  • 22430669AVI: the one with an expiration date or minimum conservation term of November 17, 2022
  • 22440674AVI: the one with an expiration date or minimum conservation term of 23 November 2022
  • 22420634AVI: the one with an expiration date or minimum conservation term of November 27, 2022.
Serious risk in eggs

According to what was released by the national press, therefore, a serious microbiological risk was found after the presence of salmonella on the shell of the egg.

In fact, remember that the symptoms of salmonella can be the following: nausea and pain abdominal cramp, soon followed by watery diarrhea, fever and vomiting. If some of the symptoms occur, it is necessary to seek medical attention and go to the hospital immediately.

