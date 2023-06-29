Egg diet, in just 7 days you get back in shape (but don’t follow it any longer!)

Want to kick-start your metabolism in just 7 days? Then try the egg diet now: you will see incredible results!

Have you tried them all yet your metabolism doesn’t seem to be your friend? No fear, in just 7 days your line will no longer be the same as before thanks to the egg diet. We are talking about a diet based mainly on eggs. But why can only this food make a difference on our body in a week?

Try the egg diet: up to 5 kg in 7 days! – Grantennistoscana.it

Let’s start from the fundamental sense of satiety when following a diet. To avoid sudden hunger pangs, you need to keep your appetite in check, which is why it is It is also important to fill up with specific foods. From this point of view, let’s say carbohydrates represent the primary source, but even eggs are no joke.

In the absence of pasta or bread, if you follow a low-calorie and high-protein diet, eggs are certainly the best choice. A study conducted by a group of researchers from the University of Louisiana, in fact, demonstrated how, for example, thanks to their satiating power, Eating eggs for breakfast promotes weight loss. But not only.

Specifically, thanks to their high amount of protein, eggs also allow you to lose a lot of weight in a short time. Hence the idea of ​​a diet of eggs only to be followed for no more than seven days. But let’s see together how it works!

Egg diet: everything you need to know to follow it at its best

Let’s start from a small premise, precisely because it is a diet that we could define as single-food, unbalanced and very low in carbohydrates, the egg diet can be followed for a very short amount of time: no more than a week to be clear, then our body could be affected by it precisely due to excessive consumption.

The egg diet isn’t good for everyone: that’s who can’t follow it – Grantennistoscana.it

Among the greatest risks, in fact, precisely because the body is subjected to draw from the sugar reserves present in the liver, this diet is highly discouraged for those suffering from liver problems, to the gallbladder and also to the kidneys, like all ketogenic diets to be clear. And even those who are diabetic must pay special attention. In fact, excessive consumption of eggs can increase the risk of stroke or heart attack. Furthermore, in genetically predisposed subjects, the daily consumption of eggs can cause LDL cholesterol, or the bad one, and digestive problems.

And there is another aspect that should not be underestimated. Precisely because this diet was designed for rapid weight loss (up to 5 kilos in just 7 days) the risk of gaining all the lost kilos – causing the infamous yo-yo effect – is always lurking. Reason why, to maintain the results achieved, it is always advisable to follow, together with physical activity, a slightly low-calorie diet that contains all the macronutrients necessary for a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

In any case, before starting any diet it would be best to talk to your doctor or a nutritionist to understand all our needs and above all how sustainable – both in the short and long term – a specific diet is. In short, nothing do it yourself!

The benefits of eggs: a complete food that will revolutionize your body

Having made all the necessary premises, eggs in the right quantities are found in all diets precisely because they are a food with excellent properties. In addition to being a complete source of protein, a research of the Wane State University del Michigan showed how the egg contains all the amino acids necessary for the correct functioning of our body.

Eggs are a food with a high satiating power and low calorie content – ​​Grantennistoscana.it

Considering only their nutritional level, eggs are composed as follows:

60% high biological value proteins 40% fats 0% carbohydrates

And I am therefore perfect for their low calorie content. But not only. In addition to speeding up the metabolism, they are a real panacea for our nervous system, thanks to the presence of choline and B vitamins, and for our bones being rich in vitamin D.

What do you eat on the egg diet? Here is a practical example to follow!

Obviously eggs will be the basis of our weekly menu, which is why they will be consumed for seven days at breakfast, lunch and dinner in combination with other protein sources such as fish and meat and greatly limiting carbohydrates. The calorie deficit will therefore really be “heavy“: the diet, in fact, provides only 800 calories per day.

But there are also other aspects to take into consideration to obtain satisfactory results. First of all, you must drink at least 2 liters of water a dayyou cannot replace or add foods as you like, you must not drink alcohol (you would then introduce calories “empty“) and should not be nibbled between meals.

But how is a typical menu structured? Right away you will find some ideas divided by mealsapproved by nutritionists and designed by ‘All Green‘, which can help you design the program that’s right for you. But let’s start with what is defined as the most important meal of the day.

BREAKFAST

It’s really important recharge your batteries in the morning as soon as you wake up, which is why breakfast will be quite rich. And if you’re not used to consuming it salty, it might be a problem to get used to these strong and mixed flavors in the morning. In fact, you can choose between these combinations for breakfast:

Take notes, let’s find out together how to follow the egg diet! – Grantennistoscana.it Coffee or tea (strictly without sugar), 2 hard-boiled eggs and a slice of toasted wholemeal bread. 1 hard-boiled egg and a grapefruit (both fruit and juice are fine) Coffee or tea (always without sugar), 2 hard-boiled eggs and a Greek yogurt 1 cup milk, 2 hard-boiled eggs and 2 oranges Unsweetened coffee or tea, 2 boiled eggs and 2 carrots

SNACKS

They must be practical, fast and do not weigh more than necessary. Always opt for fruit for at least one of the two snacks (one mid-morning and one in the afternoon). For the other, however, you can choose between:

10 grams of dried fruit (almonds, cashews, hazelnuts) A Greek yogurt

LUNCH

Both lunch and dinner in addition to proteins include consumption of vegetables and fruit for a balanced intake of fibres, essential for our body. The main meals are composed as follows:

Boiled fish and a hard-boiled egg 2 sunny-side up eggs, a portion of pasta (no more than 80/90 grams), mixed vegetables to taste Fruit until you feel full 2 ​​hard-boiled or poached eggs accompanied by spinach stir-fried 2 hard-boiled eggs and mixed salad Roasted chicken without skin together with two tomatoes Grilled steak and mixed salad dressed with oil and apple cider vinegar Boiled or grilled fish dressed with lemon and a slice of wholemeal bread

CENA

Everything we said above is true for lunch. Here are the proposals:

Roast chicken without skin, tomato salad without oil + 1 orange 2 hard-boiled eggs and 1 orange Macedonia with fresh seasonal fruit 2 hard-boiled eggs, mixed salad and a grapefruit 2 hard-boiled eggs, tomato salad and fresh spinach dressed with oil and vinegar apples Canned fish and mixed salad Grilled meat and salad 2 hard-boiled eggs and tomato salad dressed with apple cider vinegar

