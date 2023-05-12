Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce: Prepare the classic yourself

15
Eggs Benedict are a classic that is offered in every restaurant today. If you have a long day at work and don’t know if you have to skip lunch, Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise sauce is the right breakfast for you, which will give you a lot of strength and energy. And if you complement them with a portion of fresh salad, you can serve this combination for lunch and why not for dinner.
Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise sauce
Soft poached eggs on warm bacon and toast, topped with a simple homemade hollandaise sauce. No wonder this dish is something very special.
ingredients for the eggs
- 8 slices of bacon
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tsp white vinegar
- 4 slices of toast bread
- Butter
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, for garnish
ingredients for the sauce
- 10 tbsp unsalted butter
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp salt
- A pinch of cayenne pepper or Tabasco sauce
preparation
- Fill a large saucepan two-thirds full with water and bring to a boil. Then add the vinegar. Bring it to a boil again and reduce the heat to allow the water to simmer gently.
- Crack each egg, one at a time, into a small bowl and gently drop them into the water until the whites are set but the yolks are still soft, about 3-4 minutes. Drain the poached eggs on paper towels.
- Melt the 10 tablespoons butter for the sauce.
- Place the 3 egg yolks, lemon juice and salt in a blender and blend on medium-high for 30 seconds until the yolks lighten.
- Turn the mixer to the lowest setting and slowly drizzle in the hot, melted butter while the mixer continues to run. You can add more salt or lemon juice depending on your taste. Set the sauce aside in a warm but not hot place.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high and add the bacon strips. Slowly fry them, turning occasionally, until the bacon is browned on both sides. Remove from the pan and place on a paper towel to soak up the excess fat.
- Using a large glass, cut out the toast slices and toast them in the toaster.
- Butter one side of the toast, top with 2 slices of bacon, top with a poached egg and then pour some hollandaise sauce on top. Sprinkle some parsley on top and serve immediately.