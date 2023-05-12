Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce: Prepare the classic yourself

Eggs Benedict are a classic that is offered in every restaurant today. If you have a long day at work and don’t know if you have to skip lunch, Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise sauce is the right breakfast for you, which will give you a lot of strength and energy. And if you complement them with a portion of fresh salad, you can serve this combination for lunch and why not for dinner.

Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise sauce

Soft poached eggs on warm bacon and toast, topped with a simple homemade hollandaise sauce. No wonder this dish is something very special.

ingredients for the eggs

8 slices of bacon

4 large eggs

2 tsp white vinegar

4 slices of toast bread

Butter

2 tablespoons chopped parsley, for garnish

ingredients for the sauce

10 tbsp unsalted butter

3 large egg yolks

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp salt

A pinch of cayenne pepper or Tabasco sauce

preparation