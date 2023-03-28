Status: 03/27/2023 11:13 a.m Most health-conscious consumers think not only about the quality of the products when they eat organic eggs, but also about the welfare of the animals. Seals of quality should help with the selection of food.

by Nicolas Peerenboom

A look at the egg box often shows a picture of chickens pecking around in a green meadow. It is difficult to see that the truth is usually different. But there are eggs from healthy and happy hens – and they’re worth looking for. These seals are often found on the packaging.

Seals of approval and their meaning Siegel Description “Without genetic technology” Means the chicken feed has not been genetically modified. “Organic according to the EC Organic Regulation” The eggs were produced according to the regulations of the EC Organic Regulation. The ordinance determines, among other things, the husbandry conditions in the stables and access to open spaces. However, it also stipulates that the feed must be produced organically. And which substances do not belong in organic chicken feed. “Controlled by KAT” The KAT seal is issued to its members by “KAT – Association for controlled alternative forms of animal husbandry”. As a testing authority, KAT takes care of securing the origin and tracing of eggs from “alternative hen husbandry systems”. If you want to know which farm the eggs come from, you can do this with the help of the “Print number query” find out. “organic eggs” Organically produced eggs meet the requirements of the EC Organic Regulation. Most of the feed must have been organically grown. The keeping of the animals should be species-appropriate. Means: The natural behavior of the animals should be supported by measures in the barn and outdoors. For example, using picking stones or planting shrubs or trees outdoors to protect against birds of prey.

Attention: No seal for “animal welfare”

Unfortunately, there is currently no seal that provides consumers with information about the state of health of laying hens. In the organic egg barns, care is taken to ensure that the legal requirements for the production of organic eggs are observed. But apparently there are still no rules that would oblige chick breeders to comply with certain breeding goals. This is the only reason why breeding operations can promise their customers very high egg production, which is achieved through genetic selection.

Where can I buy organic eggs?

Organic eggs from discount stores or supermarkets are also better than eggs from conventional husbandry. If you want to avoid that the organic eggs come from laying hens that are constantly under stress, you have a few options:

Associations such as Bioland, Alnatura, Demeter or Naturland usually have stricter requirements for husbandry, feed and animal welfare than the EC organic regulation, which provides minimum standards for the production of organic eggs. It is worth going to the respective websites of the organic associations to look for local suppliers of organic eggs.

If you have the opportunity, you can also inquire about organic farm shops or farms with a point of sale in your area and get an idea of ​​the husbandry conditions on site.

Further information The code on the egg provides information about the origin and how the hen is kept. What do the digits mean in detail? more Eggs are not only popular at Easter. How long do raw and boiled eggs keep? How Long Should You Boil Eggs? more