A container ship flying the Hong Kong flag, the Xin Hai Tong 23, ran aground in the Suez Canal: the shipowner has announced it, as reported by the BBC. Three Egyptian tugboats are trying to free the vessel, which lies south of the canal on its eastern side. Two years ago the Suez Canal was closed for almost a week after a giant container ship was stranded.

