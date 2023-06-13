Home » Egypt, a fire breaks out on a diving boat full of tourists: three British divers are killed
Egypt, a fire breaks out on a diving boat full of tourists: three British divers are killed

Egypt, a fire breaks out on a diving boat full of tourists: three British divers are killed

Three British nationals, passengers of a dive support boat, have died off the coast of Egypt, victims of a fire that broke out in…

Three British nationals, passengers of a dive support boat, have died off the coast of Egypt, victims of a fire that broke out on board the vessel. Tour operator spokesmen confirmed this to the Mirror Scuba Travel.

According to reports, at the time the fire broke out on the “Hurricane” 12 tourists who were passionate about diving were attending an on-board briefing. The three victims, on the other hand, had decided that they would not dive that morning. They could not have imagined that this choice would have sealed their fate.

12 British divers (out of 15 total) and 12 Egyptian crew members survived the tragedy. The former were immediately evacuated onto another boat nearby, while the Egyptian sailors first attempted to reach and rescue the three people remaining on board. But in vain: in order to save their lives, in the end, they were forced to abandon the yacht, and the three divers to their fate, jumping onto life rafts.

Company’s regret

Images of the boat engulfed in flames and smoke have gone around the web. She set sail with the tourists on board last June 6, to return on the 10th. She will return to a port yet to be defined, towed by another vessel, as soon as she is deemed safe.

“It is with great regret that we as tour operators, with a heavy heart, have to accept that three of our valued diving guests died in the tragic accident,” said Scuba Travel. The survivors were taken to safety from Marsa Alama to Marsa Shagra. The identity of the victims was not disclosed. Local authorities are investigating the causes of the fire, which are still uncertain.

