Home » Egypt, “woman kills her 5-year-old son to eat him”
Health

Egypt, “woman kills her 5-year-old son to eat him”

by admin

He would kill premeditatedly the five-year-old son with the purpose of eat it: to tell theaberrant affairstarring an Egyptian woman in her 30s, is the Spanish daily The world. According to reports from the newspaper, the Egyptian prosecutor’s office has ordered the preventive detention of the woman, who she is accused – as stated in a press release from Public minister – of “premeditated killing with an ax of his five-year-old son”. The woman confessed to her crime during interrogation before the magistrates: the slaughter would have been carried out with the aim of “dismembering” the son, “hiding body parts” inside the house and then cook them in a pot e devour them. Everything would have happened, according to the police report, in the northern city of Fax. Investigations into the motive for the murder are underway: the authorities have found theax with which the infanticide was committed.

See also  this brand can cause severe intestinal cramps

You may also like

Brambilla: “If it’s M62 he died of poaching,...

New car, do you want to spend little?...

Tax Cuneo, what changes in the paycheck: the...

“Total oppression of a defenseless woman”, the Milan...

Accident in Gorzone, the motorcyclist didn’t make it...

7% wedge cut”

F1, today the Azerbaijan GP 2023: Ferrari third...

Salernitana draws at the Maradona stadium

Bologna-Juve, the Var doesn’t work: why Orsolini’s penalty...

Darfo Boario Terme, tragic motorcycle crash: Romolo Ricardi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy