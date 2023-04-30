Egypt, “woman kills her 5-year-old son to eat him”

He would kill premeditatedly the five-year-old son with the purpose of eat it: to tell theaberrant affairstarring an Egyptian woman in her 30s, is the Spanish daily The world. According to reports from the newspaper, the Egyptian prosecutor’s office has ordered the preventive detention of the woman, who she is accused – as stated in a press release from Public minister – of “premeditated killing with an ax of his five-year-old son”. The woman confessed to her crime during interrogation before the magistrates: the slaughter would have been carried out with the aim of “dismembering” the son, “hiding body parts” inside the house and then cook them in a pot e devour them. Everything would have happened, according to the police report, in the northern city of Fax. Investigations into the motive for the murder are underway: the authorities have found theax with which the infanticide was committed.