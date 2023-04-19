Home » “eHealth sets the healthcare industry on course for expansion”
“eHealth sets the healthcare industry on course for expansion”

IT in healthcare is developing into one of the strongest drivers for innovation in healthcare. Information technologies have contributed to the fact that the healthcare industry has developed into a growth sector on an expanding course with more than 5 million jobs. Telemedicine applications can already provide better medical support for people with chronic illnesses or after a stroke. Telemedicine can also help older and chronically ill people to live independently in their own four walls for longer. It can help ensure that the expertise of specialists, for example from university hospitals, can be used to treat patients in smaller hospitals that provide basic and standard care in rural areas. We must make even greater use of the opportunities offered by information technology for high-quality healthcare for patients. That is why we are working on an eHealth law.

