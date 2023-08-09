eight countries together to save the Amazon – breaking latest news

He wants to revive the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Not that it would take long, given that its staff is only 17.

In the hopes of the Brazilian president, the turning point in the history of the OTCA, which brings together the eight countries on whose territory the largest rainforest in the world extends, should be the two-day summit that opened yesterday in Belém, in the Brazilian state of Parà, the hardest hit by deforestation.

It is the first since 2009, the third since the Organization was founded in 1995 on the basis of an agreement signed in the late 1970s. The summit at the time, convened in view of the fifteenth United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP), ended in stalemate.

Now another COP is being prepared, the 30th, which will be held precisely in Belém in 2025. Lula himself put the goal on paper yesterday, in the opening session of these two days: «The challenge the serious climate crisis confronts us with common actions, which combine environmental protection with job creation”. Translated: a “new Amazonian dream” made up of intact forests, cleaner areas, pristine rivers and indigenous people out of danger.

Already last year, during the electoral campaign, Lula had promised to reunite after more than a decade with the leaders of the other seven countries. The appeal was taken up by those of Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana and Peru. Ecuador and Suriname sent a delegation, while Venezuelan President Maduro withdrew at the last minute.

So far, the greatest result achieved by this “Amazonian bloc”, which in Lula’s plans should evolve and present itself solidly at appointments such as the COP, has been the individual ratification of the Paris agreements and the promise to cut emissions over the next few decades of carbon. The first step in this new era of the OTCA should be a joint final communiqué – someone has already renamed it the “Belém declaration” – which, according to experts, will outline strategies to limit deforestation and finance sustainable development. The creation of a police force in Manaus, the “capital” of the forest, would also be envisaged, with the mission of stemming the environmental damage caused by unauthorized mining and other illegal practices.

But some have gone further. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has launched the idea of ​​a “NATO of the Amazon”, a treasure to be defended with a “Marshall Plan” and, if necessary, “with weapons”. While the Peruvian Dina Boluarte has launched an appeal “so that we act immediately to save the green lung of the Earth which is also its heart”.

Lula has already done a lot to safeguard this lung which extends over an area twice the size of India and is home to 50 million people in the shade of 400 billion trees. Under Bolsonaro, the Amazon forest lost 34,000 square kilometers of surface (an area the size of Lazio), a 75 percent increase over the previous decade. In the seven months of his third term, the current president has reduced the advance of deforestation by 42 percent, which he would like to stop by 2030; he prepares to establish fourteen new “indigenous lands”, after having created six; and he has pledged to reduce Brazil’s emissions by 37 percent by 2025 compared to 2005.

He has not said no, however, to oil-extraction projects along the mouth of the Amazon River, as Petro would like. The Colombian president is one of the firmest advocates of environmental protection globally as well as a supporter of saying goodbye to hydrocarbons, despite the fact that the most profitable export of the country that elected him a year ago is precisely oil.