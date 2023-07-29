Home » Eight good habits: How a healthy everyday life increases life expectancy – Health
Health

Eight good habits: How a healthy everyday life increases life expectancy – Health

by admin
Eight good habits: How a healthy everyday life increases life expectancy – Health

Statistically, the connection between lifestyle and life expectancy is clear. It is true that people with a healthy lifestyle can also get cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and a number of other ailments, but diseases of civilization in particular can be prevented or delayed with targeted prevention. Scientists from the USA come up with a remarkable 24 years of additional life expectancy if men from the age of 40 observe eight behaviors; for women, at least 21 years more are possible. These findings were just presented at the Congress of US Nutritionists in Boston.

See also  Colon cancer: Bailey (24) has to burp constantly – then doctors make a shock diagnosis

You may also like

What are the signs that indicate “high blood...

The Importance of Breakfast in Preventing Type 2...

Company Atlantech Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Sleeping separately: “We started a new relationship”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed, with...

The Importance of Drinking Water in Managing High...

High blood pressure: the exercises that surprisingly lower...

Self-Care: A Powerful Tool for Preventing and Treating...

WHO, unhealthy diets cause 8 million deaths: yes...

The artificial intelligence that has man at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy