Eight habits for a long life – health

Statistically, the connection between lifestyle and life expectancy is clear. It is true that people with a healthy lifestyle can also get cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and a number of other ailments, but diseases of civilization in particular can be prevented or delayed with targeted prevention. Scientists from the USA come up with a remarkable 24 years of additional life expectancy if men from the age of 40 observe eight behaviors; for women, at least 21 years more are possible. These findings were just presented at the Congress of US Nutritionists in Boston.

