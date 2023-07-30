Eight Rules for Extending Your Life: A Path to Longevity Revealed by Study

Study Reveals Eight Rules for a Longer Life

Every day that we live is a day closer to the end of our time on this planet. But what if we could extend our lives by a few more years? According to a recent study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, there are eight “commandments” that, if followed, can increase our life expectancy.

The study, conducted by scientists who analyzed data from medical records and questionnaires collected between 2011 and 2019, included 719,147 participants aged 40 to 99. The researchers discovered that there are eight key behaviors that can significantly impact our lifespan.

The first commandment is being physically active. Regular exercise has long been associated with numerous health benefits, and this study further solidifies its importance in extending our lives. The second commandment is not smoking, as cigarettes have been proven to cause a myriad of health problems and shorten our lifespan.

Managing stress is the third commandment. Chronic stress can lead to a variety of health issues, including heart disease, high blood pressure, and mental health disorders. Adopting a healthy diet is the fourth commandment; what we eat greatly impacts our overall health and well-being.

Avoiding binge eating is the fifth commandment. Overeating can lead to obesity and various chronic diseases. The sixth commandment is getting good sleep, as sleep deprivation has been linked to a range of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Having positive social relationships is the seventh commandment. Studies have shown that strong social connections can improve mental health and lower the risk of developing chronic diseases. Finally, the eighth commandment is not being addicted to opioids, which have been linked to a higher risk of premature death.

According to the study, adopting all eight of these habits by the age of 40 can extend life expectancy by an average of 24 years for men and 21 years for women. However, not all eight rules carry equal weight. The study found that low physical activity, opioid use, and smoking had the most significant impact on lifespan, with approximately 30-45% higher risk of death.

Stress, binge drinking, poor diet, poor sleep hygiene, and a lack of positive social relationships were also associated with an increased risk of death, though to a lesser extent. The researchers emphasize that adopting a healthy lifestyle is vital for both public health and personal well-being. Lifestyle factors contribute to the development of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, leading to premature disability and death.

“We were really surprised at how much could be gained by adopting one, two, three, or all eight lifestyle factors,” says Xuan-Mai T. Nguyen of Carle Illinois College of Medicine. These findings highlight the importance of prioritizing our health and taking steps to live a long and fulfilling life.

