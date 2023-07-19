Eight Surprising Signs You’re Eating Too Much Sugar

Are you constantly tired and your skin is covered with annoying impurities? These are just two of several warning signs that point to too much sugar consumption. We reveal which signs of your body are also a hint with the sugar-coated fence post.

A biscuit here, a cocktail there and a chocolate bar for in between. We all know that these delicacies are real sugar bombs. Unfortunately, quite a lot of the white sweetener is also hidden in many foods that we do not suspect. Salad dressings and fruit juices are just two examples of treacherous sugar traps.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), we should consume no more than 50 grams of sugar for a daily energy intake of 2000 calories. Sounds like a lot? Not really. Depending on the situation, this recommendation can already be exceeded with two glasses of orange juice. These secret sugar bombs can not only lead to obesity, but in the long term and in the worst case to diabetes and heart disease. So that it doesn’t get that far, our body usually reports in advance with hints. The following symptoms could already be warning signals from your body:

1. Weak immune system

Products with a high sugar content can weaken our immune system. High sugar consumption is usually associated with a more nutrient-poor diet. This makes it difficult for our body to build up a protective mechanism against colds and viruses. The consequence? We are much more susceptible to infections and get sick faster. Tip: the simpler the products, the better. Whenever possible, grab whole foods such as whole grains and unprocessed fruit and vegetables instead of finished products. This will give your body the nutrients it needs.

2. Fatigue

When the afternoon slump hits us again, a bar of chocolate is the savior in need, a real energy boost. But the high is only short-lived, shortly afterwards you feel weak and listless again. And the concentration? It’s gone too. No wonder! Because sugar causes our blood sugar level to skyrocket and crash again just as quickly. In addition, regular consumption sets a cycle in motion through which the body literally demands sugar for an energy boost. That’s why it’s harder to give up sweets if you eat them regularly. The craving spiral is pre-programmed. As hard as it may sound, the only solution is to avoid cookies and the like and to use alternatives such as berries and nuts when you get hungry. They are not only much healthier, but also a real energy booster for your brain.

3. Digestive problems

Do you often suffer from bloating, diarrhea or constipation? If your gut runs amok on a regular basis, increased sugar consumption can also be to blame. If there is too much sugar, our intestinal flora can get out of balance more quickly, which not only manifests itself in the form of unpleasant digestive problems, but also has negative effects on our immune system.

4. You often suffer from tooth decay

It was drummed into us from childhood that we get tooth decay from too much cola and gummy bears. Of course, this still applies today. Eating a lot of sugar puts a lot of strain on your teeth. For example, if we don’t brush our teeth after a cola, they remain exposed to the sugar environment in the mouth. There, the sugar is converted into acid, which attacks the enamel and promotes tooth decay.

5. Pimples and pesky blemishes

Just like our intestines, our skin rebels when we consume too much sugar. The reason? Normally, collagen and elastin keep our skin looking firm and healthy. If we eat too much sweets, our body can no longer process the sugar properly. The sugar then binds to these proteins, which can no longer carry out their task properly. This shows up in the form of inflammation, skin blemishes, pimples or acne. In addition, the skin’s elasticity decreases and wrinkles and cellulite appear more frequently.

6. Bladder and fungal infections

Bacteria thrive in a sugar-rich environment. Because there they are optimally nourished and can multiply better. Women with high blood sugar levels are therefore often more susceptible to bladder or fungal infections.

7. You’re thirsty all the time

We are aware that salt deprives our body of water and that after a pack of popcorn we want to exhale half a liter of water at once. A similar phenomenon can also be seen with sugar. Because the more of it we have in our blood, the more our body tries to get rid of it in order to get back into balance. He does this with the help of urine, among other things. In concrete terms, this means that we have to go to the toilet more often, which means that we lose water every time. Our body then draws our attention to this lack of liquid and reports a feeling of thirst.

8. Bad mood

When the weather is up and down, you can be in a bad mood. Or maybe it’s because we nibbled too much while watching Netflix in the evening? The human brain functions best when it is fed approximately the same amount of sugar at all times. If we go overboard again, not only does our blood sugar level get out of balance, but also our mental well-being. In the worst case, frequent sugar consumption can also promote depression and anxiety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

