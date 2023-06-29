Eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman has chosen Panatta machines for his two gyms in the United States

Ronnie Colemaneight-time Mr. Olympia champion and one of the most successful professional bodybuilders in history, visited the venue Panatta to choose the new equipment because he intends to open two new gyms and Panatta is the name he has chosen. The former is a 350 square foot corporate gym at the Coleman Signature Series headquarters (Florida) and the latter is the home gym of the King of Bodybuilding (Texas). Both areas will be equipped with first-rate customized equipment curated by the Panatta atelier, because both are very important both to Ronnie himself and to the mission on his behalf, both of longtime fans and today’s young followers. Indeed, the company gym will be used to host champions such as Derek Lunsford or big influencers interested in fitness and make videos for social media where Ronnie’s success is enormous.

Coleman is active on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, where he shares updates, workout insights, and motivational content with its own authenticity: that distinctive Texan accent, gorgeous smile, and powerful positive vibes. He has a significant following and continues to engage with his fans ranging from the generation that witnessed his 8 Mr. Olympia victories to the younger generation who embrace his positive message for their future. “We at Panatta – reads a company note – cannot agree more than that: its mission is highly appreciated and strongly supported. In this post-Covid era, in which children above all have suffered stuck at home without exercise and friends, Coleman is a joyful and responsible role model to show how the sport of bodybuilding can help young people grow out, in, and together with friends.This has a huge impact for the bodybuilding industry and especially society entire: we care for future generations by teaching them the true physical culture and value of sport. Ronnie learned it the hard way, through an incredible story of as much pain as results. Today, Ronnie smiles and cheers everyone up with his iconic ones: “Yeah, buddy!”, “Light Weight!”, “Light as a peanut!” emphasizing that life can be difficult but if you stay positive and aligned with your true self, you can help yourself and others”.

“Coleman – concludes Panatta – is really a sort of superhero like the clone, created inside artificial reality, with which his fans interact on the proprietary app or the memories of his shifts as a policeman in Dallas while he climbed Olympia. Ronnie transmits his message directly to young people without needing too many technicalities. The equipment will be customized with the colors of Coleman’s integration company: black and navy blue. There will also be a hint of red as Coleman also purchased the Pure Touch Red Run for his cardio area, along with other cardio fitness. As for the other equipment, he mainly chose the Panatta Free Weight Special machines. The perfect biomechanics of the Panatta equipment will be the underlying and implicit subject in the videos to help both competitors perform than any other athlete to recover from injuries.The truth is that if you have the best tools and know how to use them, it is very difficult to get hurt. And as Ronnie testifies, if your attitude is positive and cheerful, you can overcome anything and always find happiness in life. This is the message our kids need most and Coleman is tirelessly delivering it from his Panatta-equipped corporate gym in the format of TikTok videos and YouTube Shorts as well as in person around the world. This is why he will be with Panatta for Meet & Greets at fairs and for selective motivational and educational full-immersion weekends”.

