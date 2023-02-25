Forty-eight hours of hope were not enough to save the life of Edoardo Zattin, 18 years old from Este, who fell victim to sudden illness Wednesday evening in the gym in Monselice during boxing training. In the late afternoon today, February 24, his heart stopped beating without the young man being able to regain consciousness. He died in the intensive care unit of the Padua hospital where he had been transported immediately after the events.

Organ donation

In a gesture of extreme human value, the eighteen-year-old’s parents, mother Manuela Borile and father Enrico Zattin gave their consent for the removal of organs from the now lifeless body of their beloved Edoardo. His atrocious and unexpected death will allow other sick people to be able to see the light again and hope for a better future.

What happened

On Wednesday evening, the boy, a sports lover and model student, felt ill after boxing training with the Iron Dojo Team sports club in the spaces of the gym in via Umbra in Monselice. At the moment, no hypothesis is excluded. It is inevitable that the illness following a trauma suffered in training cannot be overlooked, but the hypothesis of sudden illness which in fact gave him no escape is also carefully followed. People who saw him fall to the ground immediately realized that the situation was serious. By ambulance he was immediately transported to the hospital in Padua and subjected to a delicate operation. However, his clinical picture did not improve until today’s death.

The torment

From the managers of the sports club where Edoardo trained, to the classmates of the fourth accounting department of the Atestino di Este, to all those who have had the good fortune to know him in recent years, many have contacted Edoardo’s parents to convey their condolences. Now, waiting for the judicial authority to give the go-ahead, all we are waiting for is the date of the funeral to say goodbye to our beloved friend Edoardo for the last time.