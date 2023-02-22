by Andrea Losapio

Source: From the correspondent at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Final result: Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples 0-2

NAPOLI

Meret 6 – He quickly unravels a sticky situation when Lindstrom goes off to the left. Then he spends a relatively quiet evening, where he doesn’t have to save.

Lorenzo’s 7.5 – Brilliant ball for Lozano, at Totti, on the occasion of the hit post and the penalty earned by Osimhen. He doesn’t have too many problems containing Max and Gotze, then goes in tow for the 2-0. Not far from being the best.

Rrahmani 6.5 – At first he seems to be the quarterback of the team, perhaps because Lobotka is being taken over by the German midfielders. Clean and tidy in the interventions.

Kim 5,5 – Kolo Muani suffers tremendously, who makes him pass the ball behind his figure twice. At the third he takes yellow, then improves significantly.

Olivera 6 – It fails to sink and Lindstrom, on his side, jumps it on a couple of occasions. He progresses as the game progresses.

Anguissa 6.5 – He tries to balance the midfield, also helping to cover. In its parts it is difficult for Eintracht to be able to develop play and chances. He anticipates Kolo Muani on the occasion of the red card and puts his seal on the match, close to the set from the ground, he sends out very little (from 80 ‘Ndombele sv).

Lobotka 7 – The brain also gives you the ability to see a corridor like the one for Lozano and serve him in the long line for the advantage. At first he appears shy, then he grows up and accompanies the team, like the great midfielder he is.

Lozano 7,5 – Enter all the important occasions of the first half, first by taking the post, then serving the assist for Osimhen, finally repeating the play for the eventual 2-0, denied by the Var. He plows the Deutsche Bank Park lawn like a pirate , almost never stopped by the coast guard (since 80′ Elmas sv).

Zielinski 6 – He tries to float in the middle ground, even if his contribution in the first half is limited to a shot from the edge, quite docile for Trapp.

Kvaratskhelia 6,5 – It is Buta’s special observation, very concentrated on not giving him space. He shows up from the spot with a stadium that boos deafeningly and makes a mistake. It can happen to him too, an opportunity for growth. Until the 65th minute it would be very insufficient, because he also misses an easy check to present himself in front of Trapp for the 2-0, then a Maradona backheel immediately brings the vote back to positive (from the 84th minute Politano sv).

Osimhen 7 – It’s not devastating in the first half, but he earns a penalty and scores the opening goal. Not very mature on the possible doubling, given that offside is a venial sin. When he skids you never catch him, not even with a moped (from 84′ Simeone sv).

Luciano Spalletti 7.5 – First half closed for half an hour, then complete ruler. It’s true that his team is the type and he doesn’t have to make many corrections, but he only makes Eintracht pull with five minutes to go. The team follows him in all respects, who knows that enormous satisfactions cannot be taken away. Final result: Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples 0-2

UNIQUE FRANCOFORTE

Trapp 6,5 – Guardian of his goal and of the hearts of Eintracht fans, he makes no mistakes, as always. Authoritarian in the area, good at close shots, he can’t do anything about Osimhen. But he hypnotizes Kvaratskhelia.

Total 6 – Ordered, he looks for a desperate recovery on Osimhen on the occasion of the advantage, but he is late and cannot get there.

Jakic 6 – He tries to stay in the middle to get in the way of Lozano’s perfect tracer for the 1-0, but fails to intervene. Otherwise he doesn’t suffer major shocks.

N’Dicka 5.5 – He is pardoned on the possible 2-0, since he is the one who slips and, in fact, gives Osimhen the chance to double. She did well for him.

Blind 5 – Excellent in the first half on Kvaratskhelia, messy on the occasion of the penalty: Osimhen kicks instead of the ball, perhaps because he felt safe from the Georgian’s distance (from 68 ‘Knauff sv).

Kamada 6 – Interesting, recover balls and try to verticalize quickly. He would have an interesting opportunity up his sleeve, but his shot was deflected by a defender. He is the only one to shoot on goal.

Sow 5,5 – More obscure work, as a balancer and to give quantity.

Max 5 – He gives Lozano the armband twice: the first time he holes and the Mexican hits the post, the second time he leaves the side uncovered and gives Lozano the 1 against 1 with N’Dicka.

Lindstrom 6,5 – Fast, smart, technical. On his wing Olivera jumps dry twice and then proposes herself in the middle. But he has an interesting speed, even in the footwork (from the 67th minute Borré sv).

Gotze 5 – The former German football wunderkind is alive again, but not tonight. A few touches from a great footballer, but not able to be at the best levels (from 82′ Alidou sv).

The Colored One 6 – Total forward: technical, gives depth, difficult to stop. His progression on the pitch can be seen, but his progression as a footballer is incredible. Who knows how much he might be worth in the summer, but he risks being of very high value. Red is a mistake that can happen, but that probably affects the return, not only for him.

Oliver Glasner 5.5 – In the first thirty minutes he limits Napoli perfectly, but then he sinks betrayed by his wingers. Maybe he couldn’t do much more.