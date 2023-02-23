Home Health Eintracht-Naples, the Azzurri return home and Meret walks around Capodichino
Health

by admin
The return of the heroes. Napoli arrives at Capodichino at 11.53 the morning after the beautiful victory in Frankfurt in the Champions League: no fans on arrival but an air of…

The return of the heroes. The Napoli arrives at 11.53a Capodichino the morning after the beautiful victory in Frankfurt in the Champions League: no fans upon arrival but an air of great serenity, with most of the Azzurri returning home by taxi before the appointments at Castel Volturno in the next few hours.

Relaxing trip after Eintracht, starting tomorrow we’ll think seriously about theEmpoli with two days to prepare for the Tuscan trip. Napoli returned rested and full of energy, with wide smiles and the desire to recharge their batteries.

Small inconvenience for Alex Meret: the car that was supposed to wait for him at the finish line is late and the blue goalkeeper challenges the traffic of via Maddalena to meet her among the amazed faces of the Neapolitans who passed by and found the super goalkeeper among the cars.

Read the full article
on Il Mattino

