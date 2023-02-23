Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
The return of the heroes. The Napoli arrives at 11.53a Capodichino the morning after the beautiful victory in Frankfurt in the Champions League: no fans upon arrival but an air of great serenity, with most of the Azzurri returning home by taxi before the appointments at Castel Volturno in the next few hours.
Relaxing trip after Eintracht, starting tomorrow we’ll think seriously about theEmpoli with two days to prepare for the Tuscan trip. Napoli returned rested and full of energy, with wide smiles and the desire to recharge their batteries.
Small inconvenience for Alex Meret: the car that was supposed to wait for him at the finish line is late and the blue goalkeeper challenges the traffic of via Maddalena to meet her among the amazed faces of the Neapolitans who passed by and found the super goalkeeper among the cars.
Read the full article
on Il Mattino