We’re sure you know it by now, but every weekend, Microsoft offers about three games that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play for free. This offer, called Free Play Day, runs until 09:00 (CEST) on Monday morning, giving you plenty of time to explore the games and possibly even finish them.

As usual, there are also sizable discounts on available titles, and this week is no different. Here are the games included:

Eiyuden breaking latest news: Rising

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

We highly recommend that you download and try Eiyuden breaking latest news: Rising, the first game in the Eiyuden breaking latest news series, considered the spiritual successor to the Suikoden series developed by Konami veterans. It’s a great and classic J-RPG that’s well worth checking out.