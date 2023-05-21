Home » El Salvador, crowd to enter the stadium: nine fans dead
Health

El Salvador, crowd to enter the stadium: nine fans dead

by admin
El Salvador, crowd to enter the stadium: nine fans dead

“We can confirm nine dead, seven men and two women – said Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the Rescue Commandos first aid group – and we have assisted more than 500 people, while over 100 have been transported to hospitals”. The match between Alianza and FAS was abandoned 16 minutes after kick-off, when the fans in the stands began to agitate frantically and carry the injured onto the pitch.

Pedro Hernández, president of the country’s top football league, said according to preliminary information the stampede occurred because many fans stormed a gate over it and poured into the tunnels leading to the stands. “It was an avalanche of fans, the one that climbed over the gate. Some were in the tunnel; others managed to get to the grandstand and then onto the pitch and were suffocated,” explained a rescuer.

National Civil Police Commissioner Mauricio Arriza Chicas, who rushed to the scene of the tragedy, said there would be a criminal investigation in cooperation with the attorney general’s office. “We will investigate the ticket sales and the situation at the stadium entrances, especially in the southern area” where, apparently, the gate was broken down by the fans.

See also  How to deflate your belly with an ancient spice: it's a natural antibiotic

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

These symptoms indicate that you are suffering from...

Turbigo, head-on accident between two cars: an 18-year-old...

‘GENTLE’ CORRECTIONS TO REJUVENATE WITH ELEGANCE. SIME CONGRESS...

No senior sport! An underestimated workout burns a...

From tomorrow to May 26 in 10 cities...

Insomnia: causes and possible remedies

4 delicious ideas for the next barbecue evening!

Women over 50 miraculous exercise: this increases metabolic...

New Princess Upset – When Sudden Fainting Becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy