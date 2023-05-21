El Salvador, crowd to enter the stadium: nine fans dead

“We can confirm nine dead, seven men and two women – said Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the Rescue Commandos first aid group – and we have assisted more than 500 people, while over 100 have been transported to hospitals”. The match between Alianza and FAS was abandoned 16 minutes after kick-off, when the fans in the stands began to agitate frantically and carry the injured onto the pitch.

Pedro Hernández, president of the country’s top football league, said according to preliminary information the stampede occurred because many fans stormed a gate over it and poured into the tunnels leading to the stands. “It was an avalanche of fans, the one that climbed over the gate. Some were in the tunnel; others managed to get to the grandstand and then onto the pitch and were suffocated,” explained a rescuer.

National Civil Police Commissioner Mauricio Arriza Chicas, who rushed to the scene of the tragedy, said there would be a criminal investigation in cooperation with the attorney general’s office. “We will investigate the ticket sales and the situation at the stadium entrances, especially in the southern area” where, apparently, the gate was broken down by the fans.