El Salvador, crowd to enter the stadium: twelve fans died











21 maggio 202305:59

According to the rescuers, an avalanche of supporters climbed over the gates and poured into the tunnels leading to the stands, where the tragedy took place









Yes video A The Savior at least twelve people are death from the mob of fans who were trying to enter the Estadio Monumental in Cuscatlan, a city about forty kilometers from the capital San Salvator, to attend a championship match. The spokesman for the rescuers, Carlos Fuentes, told reporters that around 100 injured people had been transferred to various hospitals. The president of the National Sports Institute (Indes) and brother of President Bukele, Yamil Bukele, expressed solidarity with “all the families who have lost a loved one today in this sad event”.

The tragedy during the match between Alianza and FAS The toll from the tragedy that took place at the Cuscatlan stadium in the capital San Salvador has risen to 12 dead: the figure was confirmed by the government press office. The incidents occurred when fans tried to enter one of the popular sectors of the stadium to watch a match between Alianza and Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS). Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele assured on his Twitter account that “a thorough investigation will be conducted”. The match between Alianza and FAS was abandoned 16 minutes after kick-off, when the fans in the stands began to agitate frantically and carry the injured onto the pitch.

The images of the tragedy Local televisions broadcast the terrible images of the tragedy: dozens of injured people lying on the grass of the football field receiving medical treatment, while the fans who had escaped the crowd furiously waving their shirts in an attempt to get air and revive those who had lost their senses.

“An avalanche of fans has bypassed” Pedro Hernández, president of the country’s top football league, said according to preliminary information the stampede occurred because many fans stormed a gate over it and poured into the tunnels leading to the stands. “It was an avalanche of fans, the one that climbed over the gate. Some were in the tunnel; others managed to get to the grandstand and then onto the pitch and were suffocated,” explained a rescuer.

Ticket survey National Civil Police Commissioner Mauricio Arriza Chicas, who rushed to the scene of the tragedy, said there would be a criminal investigation in cooperation with the attorney general’s office. “We will investigate the ticket sales and the situation at the stadium entrances, especially in the southern area” where, apparently, the gate was broken down by the fans.

The condolences of the Salvadoran federation Following the tragedy at Cuscatlan’s Estadio Monumental, the Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol (El Salvador’s Football Federation) has suspended all professional football matches scheduled for Sunday 21 May nationwide in mourning and called a meeting urgent request from the Sports Event Safety Commission. Salvadoran football’s governing body also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

“Today colors do not exist and, for the sake of the sport that we are all passionate about, we hope that this will not happen again,” wrote the FAS.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_el-salvador-calca-stadio-morti_65030331-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”el-salvador-calca-stadio-morti_65030331-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

Related IN THE CITY OF UIGE















SEVERAL INJURED















TRAMPLED IN THE CROW















provisional data















in one stadium







news last-news“>



Latest arrivals from Mondo {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}



