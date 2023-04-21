Elderberry and its effect on the skin

Elderberry – miracle cure for a beautiful complexion

The elder also has a great positive influence on our skin.

Elderberry is a real all-rounder. Thanks to his valuable ingredients the berries in particular are said to have many positive effects on health and well-being. Elderberry has been known for centuries as a means of strengthening the immune system or supporting heart health. However, only a few know that the ingredients can also do our largest organ, the skin, good. They can be used both externally in the form of cosmetic products, for example, and internally as elderberry juice or elderberry extract in the form of dietary supplements.

Elderberry extract for external use

Elderberries are said to have an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiviral effect and the skin also benefits from this. Because many skin problems such as impurities, irritation or pimples are the result of harmful environmental influences or bacteria that can cause inflammation.

Many cosmetic products contain vitamins A and C, which also make elder so precious. Because these vitamins are important for the body’s own collagen formation, improve the elasticity of the skin and make it appear smooth and supple. No wonder that cosmetic products with elderberry extract are becoming more and more popular.

Elderberry and the skin: positive effect from within

“Regardless of the direct effects, the vitamins, minerals and nutrients in the elder naturally also work from within. For example, the antioxidants contained in elderberries protect against free radicals. In the form of dirt particles in the air or strong UV radiation, these can damage the skin and encourage pigment spots or wrinkles. That is why antioxidants are important components in anti-aging products,” emphasizes elderberry expert and naturopath Cornelia Titzmann. It provides information via the online portal Holunderkraft.de about the plant and its health-promoting effects.

The berries also contain linoleic acid. It promotes and supports cell regeneration and binds water in the tissue. This strengthens the skin’s natural barrier function, making it less sensitive to harmful environmental influences. By the way: The nutrients in elderberry not only have a positive effect on the complexion, but also on the hair.

